University Hospital Policlinico to Offer Free Screenings for Head and Neck Cancer Prevention

September 17, 2023

In an effort to promote awareness and prevention of head and neck cancer, the University Hospital Policlinico “G. Rodolico – San Marco” will be offering free screenings to the public from September 18th to September 21st. This initiative is part of the “Make Sense Campaign” 2023, a European education campaign supported in Italy by the Italian Association of Cervical-Cephalic Oncology (Aiocc).

Specialists from the Complex Operational Units of Otolaryngology and Maxillofacial Surgery will conduct the screenings at the hospital facilities. Otolaryngologists will be available for visits on September 19th and 21st from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm at clinic number 15 on the ground floor of building 3 at the “Rodolico” garrison in via Santa Sofia. They will also be available at clinics numbers 37 and 38 of building B on the “main street” of San Marco. The Maxillofacial experts will be present on September 18th and 20th from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm at clinic number 44 of building B at the San Marco hospital.

The screenings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and no reservations are required. Users are encouraged to arrive early, as availability is limited.

Head and neck cancer is a serious health concern, and early detection is crucial for successful treatment. This initiative by the University Hospital Policlinico aims to raise awareness and offer accessible screenings to the public. By participating in these screenings, individuals can take proactive steps towards their health and well-being.