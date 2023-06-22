University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein sees stars again/ …

Jobware GmbH

Anyone who sees stars at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) does not necessarily need medical treatment: the UKSH was the first hospital ever to secure a 4-star placement in the Recruiting Excellence Award (RExA). With this, the only maximum medical care provider in Schleswig-Holstein once again proves its fitness in recruiting and surpasses the result of the first audit two years ago by a star.

“Lessons learned?”, the UKSH does not have to be asked. The university hospital secured the RExA seal of approval in the very first audit. In order to measure recruiting fitness again and derive optimization suggestions from this, the UKSH has now undergone a fresh check-up: How user-friendly are the website and the online application form? How do applicants perceive the job interview? How fast are the reaction and response times of all actors involved? And are recruiting KPIs systematically recorded and used effectively?

“As the largest employer in Schleswig-Holstein, a high level of fitness in recruiting is not an option, but a must. We do it the same way as in medical care: the renewed auditing enables us to closely monitor our recruiting vital signs. That we are opposed to the The fact that we were able to further improve the first audit proves both the great commitment of our employees and the high effectiveness of RExA,” explains Corinna Jendges, Board Member for Nursing, Patient Service and Human Resources at the UKSH.

The simple application process that the clinic offers its applicants was particularly positive in this analysis. 97 percent of the applicants praised the intuitive online application form, which even allows for a short application without logging in. But the fast reaction times – a result of the smooth cooperation between the HR and specialist departments – also had a positive effect in the 360-degree view.

In general, the applicants were satisfied with the correspondence and the good preparation of the managers for the interviews. And this positive overall experience has a lasting effect: Looking back, 97 percent of the applicants are satisfied or very satisfied with their decision to work for the company.

“I am very pleased that many recommendations for action from the first audit were taken up and implemented. This is reflected in the positive result,” says Matthias Olten, Head of Auditing/Certification at Jobware, praising the new 4-star benchmark in the hospital sector.

In particular, the UKSH would like to focus even more on the topics of pre-boarding, interview training, trade fair presence of top management and the potential in data-driven recruiting in order to continue to get the stars from the sky for its applicants in the future.

The Recruiting Excellence Audit (RExA) of the Jobware job exchange evaluates recruiting processes and uncovers dormant optimization potential. The evaluation of the data obtained and the classification with benchmarks are carried out according to strict scientific methods according to Professor Dr. Wolfgang Jäger (RheinMain University, Wiesbaden). You can obtain further information from Matthias Olten, Head of Auditing/Certification at Jobware: [email protected] or Tel. 05251/5401-2828

The University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) is a state-owned hospital that ensures maximum medical care in Schleswig-Holstein and is supported by the Christian-Albrechts University in Kiel and the University of Lübeck. The UKSH is the largest employer in Schleswig-Holstein and combines top medical care with academic research and teaching. Today the UKSH employs more than 16,000 people.

