University of Buenos Aires (UBA) Approves Modifications to Study Plans in Medicine and Engineering to Prevent Student Dropout

The University of Buenos Aires (UBA) has approved modifications to study plans in various careers, including Medicine and Engineering, in an effort to prevent student dropout. These changes aim to shorten the duration of the programs while maintaining academic quality.

The university’s comprehensive plan involves updating the academic training of students in careers such as Industrial Engineering, Computer Engineering, Economics, and Agricultural Administration. In addition to shortening the duration of the courses, these changes will also allow for the creation of intermediate titles in some fields and the adaptation of study plans to incorporate new technologies.

According to UBA’s rector, Ricardo Gelpi, the objective is to expedite academic trajectories and address student desertion without compromising academic quality. The university wants students to be able to graduate with a degree and a quality educational experience in a shorter period of time, while still prioritizing excellence in training and academic modernization.

In the medical career, the University has reduced the duration of the program from seven and a half years to six years. This reduction of 1000 hours of study represents a decrease of one to one and a half years in the course. The modernization plan in Medicine aims to adapt to scientific and technological advances, ensuring that future professionals are prepared to meet the challenges of a constantly changing healthcare environment. The proposal also introduces a more flexible approach, allowing students to choose rotations based on their individual interests and goals.

In engineering careers, the changes will result in a six-year study program, including the basic cycle, reducing the duration by approximately one year. The new study plan makes use of various resources to expedite the course, as the first year of the degree had the highest rate of appeals and dropouts. The university will also implement summer courses with virtual support in critical subjects to help students who may be struggling.

These reforms were approved by the Superior Council of the UBA and are part of the university’s ongoing efforts to update study plans across various faculties. The aim is to provide a quality education that prepares students for the ever-evolving demands of their respective fields.

