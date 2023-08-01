Home » University of Burgos Head Continues Fight for Creation of Faculty of Medicine
University of Burgos Head Continues Fight for Creation of Faculty of Medicine

University of Burgos Head Continues Fight for Creation of Faculty of Medicine

Head of University of Burgos Continues to Demand Creation of Faculty of Medicine

Manuel Pérez Mateos, the head of the University of Burgos, remains dedicated to his efforts in demanding the creation of a Faculty of Medicine. Despite an unsuccessful meeting held last June within the Council of Universities of Castilla y León, Mateos is determined to present the project to the Ministry of Education. He is going a step further in this demand by calling for social mobilization to support the request, stating that it “has to be achieved yes or yes.”

Highlighting the possibility of social agents helping to implement this degree, Mateos refers to past movements that were successful, such as the establishment of the academic institution itself and the construction of the University Hospital (HUBU). These examples demonstrate the potential impact of collective action.

In line with this, Mateos mentions the recent formation of the Civic Platform for Burgos Infrastructures, specific to the Atlantic and Central Corridors. Composed of 200 groups, this platform brought together 12,000 people from Burgos on June 13 under the motto “Burgos demands respect and future.”

Further details on this matter can be found in the printed edition of Diario de Burgos on Tuesday.

