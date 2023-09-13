University of Castilla-La Mancha Inaugurates New Psychology Degree, Focusing on Mental Health and High Employability

Inauguration of Psychology Degree at University of Castilla-La Mancha

ALBACETE, 12 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS) – The University of Castilla-La Mancha has recently inaugurated its psychology degree program. The first batch of 50 students will be studying at the Faculty of Medicine in Albacete, with a focus on “very direct teaching” and “high-quality education,” according to the university’s rector, Julián Garde.

Garde expressed his satisfaction with the degree program’s success, which was approved just nine months ago and has now started operating. He extended his gratitude to all the individuals and institutions involved in making it possible.

The UCLM psychology studies have attracted significant interest, with 742 applicants selecting the program as their first choice and a minimum cutoff score of 11.50 points. The university aims to train students in the importance of mental health, given the current focus on research, psychology, and mental health at both the undergraduate and continuing education levels, as emphasized by Ibrahim Hernández, the general director of Health Care at Sescam.

One of the main reasons for implementing the psychology degree is its excellent employment prospects, which will help prevent students from seeking opportunities abroad. Garde emphasized the need to offer this program locally and praised the high employability rate associated with it, expressing great satisfaction.

Ricardo Cuevas, the general director of Universities, Research and Innovation, further reiterated the rising employability rates in the field, exceeding 80% after the pandemic. He also highlighted the various professional opportunities available to psychology graduates, including clinical psychology, research, and human resources positions. Additionally, students can complement their studies with a master’s degree in general health offered by the UCLM.

The regional government, led by Emiliano García-Page, has shown immense commitment to education and training in the region. Over a year ago, they signed a new program contract with the UCLM, leading to the successful launch of various degrees such as Physics in Toledo, Biomedical Engineering in Cuenca, Mathematics in Ciudad Real, and now Psychology in Albacete, as highlighted by Cuevas.

The inauguration event also featured speeches by Silvia Llorens, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Albacete, and José Miguel Latorre, the vice dean of the Faculty and coordinator of the Psychology Degree. They expressed their gratitude towards all the professionals involved and wished the newly enrolled students the best of luck in their academic journey.

