University of Jaén Shares Experience with University of Huelva in Implementing Degree in Medicine

JAÉN, July 18 – The rector of the University of Jaén (UJA), Nicolás Ruiz, recently welcomed a visit from the rector of the University of Huelva (UHU), María Antonia Peña, to gain insights into the implementation process of the Degree in Medicine at UJA. This visit comes as UHU prepares to launch the same degree program for the 2024/2025 academic year.

During the visit, the rector of UJA explained that a working day was scheduled to exchange experiences and knowledge regarding the implementation of the Degree in Medicine, which is set to begin its second year in Jaén next year. The program of the day included a tour of the new building that will house the Faculty of Health Sciences and a visit to the current Health Sciences laboratories. Bilateral discussions were also held to address various aspects related to Medicine studies and university activities in general.

The rector of the University of Huelva expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to visit UJA and learn from their experience in launching Medicine studies. She recognized the value of having similar universities, such as Jaén, as precedents and believed that this visit would be highly beneficial. The rector of UHU also demonstrated a particular interest in understanding the process of attracting teachers and establishing necessary infrastructures for the program. She acknowledged that while UHU may encounter unique challenges, the experience in Jaén will serve as a valuable reference.

The visit concluded successfully with both universities exchanging valuable insights and establishing a collaborative relationship for future endeavors. The University of Jaén’s successful implementation of the Degree in Medicine has positioned it as a valuable resource for other institutions seeking to launch similar programs.