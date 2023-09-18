University of León Rector Advocates for Faculty of Medicine and Reflects on Achievements in Farewell Speech

“Juan Francisco García Marín Reflects on His Last Months as Rector of the University of León”

As Juan Francisco García Marín prepares to leave his position as rector academic of the University of León, he looks back on his time in office with both nostalgia and energy. In an interview with Leonoticias, Marín discusses the challenges and successes of his tenure, as well as his hopes for the future of the institution.

Marín will attend the opening ceremony of the new academic year next Tuesday for the last time as rector academic. In his farewell speech, he plans to address the push for the creation of a Faculty of Medicine, which has been a central focus of his efforts. He will also provide a brief summary of the accomplishments and initiatives undertaken during his seven-year tenure.

Reflecting on the present and future of the University of León, Marín discusses the increase in new students and the success of newly incorporated degree programs, such as Podiatry and Human Nutrition and Dietetics, and Data Engineering and Artificial Intelligence. However, he notes that more traditional programs, like Minas, have faced challenges in attracting students.

Marín also comments on recent controversies, such as inappropriate messages from a group of students in La Rioja, highlighting the importance of education in addressing such issues. He also discusses the protocols for hazing at the ULE and emphasizes the need to prevent and address such incidents.

Regarding the persistent demand to create a Faculty of Medicine, Marín reaffirms his commitment to pursuing this goal. He notes that there has not been sufficient support from the Board in the past year, despite the increasing demand for medical professionals and the need for additional resources. Marín emphasizes the importance of developing a biosanitary research institute and highlights the potential benefits of having a Faculty of Medicine, including increased employment opportunities and bolstering the university’s and province’s resources.

Additionally, Marín addresses the recent protest by the Administration and Services workforce, noting that some of their claims are not accurate. He highlights the university’s efforts to improve conditions for teaching staff and bridge the gap with promotions for doctoral assistant professors. He also points out that the retirement bonus for university employees is more generous than that of civil servants.

Looking ahead to his last year as rector, Marín expresses his determination to continue working hard and achieving goals. He highlights the positive developments and advancements made during his tenure, including internal promotions, improvements in teaching staff conditions, increased research funding, infrastructure renovations, and the establishment of partnerships with companies.

In conclusion, Marín expresses his regret over certain projects that did not come to fruition, but overall, he is proud of the accomplishments achieved during his time as rector. He assures that the university will honor its promise to award an ‘Honoris Causa’ degree to a deserving woman during his tenure. Marín also voices his concerns regarding the financial difficulties faced by young researchers and urges for improved support from the ministries of Science and Universities.

As Marín prepares to pass the torch to his successor, he remains focused on the future of the University of León and the continued growth and success of the institution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

