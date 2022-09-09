«As promised, the complete university course of Medicine in Treviso takes off. They tried to put a spoke in the wheel in every way, with an appeal by the Government and a ruling by the Constitutional Court. Laws and judgments are respected, but we have found a way to finance everything with regional funds, not obtained from the National Health Fund (who knows why they did not want to), but from economies obtained in the overall management of Veneto healthcare. A striking example of virtuous autonomy, with a full assumption of responsibility for a goal that we considered fundamental from the first day ». Thus the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, expresses his satisfaction at the approval, which took place in the Regional Council on the proposal of the Councilor for Health, of the Agreement Scheme between the Region, the University of Padua and Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana to support the activation and operation of the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery at Ulss 2.

“A battle won with determination and team spirit between the protagonists – adds the Governor – which significantly enriches the high school offer in Veneto, which creates a virtuous synergy between Treviso and Padua and which will benefit our children”.

«The declaration of constitutional illegitimacy – recalls the Councilor for Health – does not affect either the activation of the course or its continuation, because the University has already guaranteed, for its part, the coverage of the teaching and the consequent costs. For our part, as a Region – he adds – we have been able to enhance what the constitutional judge affirmed with the sentence 132/2021, approving the regional law of 18 January 2022 which provides that the cost savings obtained in the provision of the Essential Levels of Assistance, already adequately guaranteed, are to be considered savings available once they have emerged from the financial statements of the Regional Health Service “.

The agreement will last fifteen years for a maximum total estimated cost of 28 million 543 thousand euros. At the time of the first activation of the agreement, considering that the teaching activities will continue in the following academic years, the costs of this act are quantified in 600 thousand euros for the year 2023 and in one million 600 thousand euros for 2024. They will find coverage in the expenditure chapter of the regional budget “actions for the activation of the degree course in Medicine and Surgery by the University of Padua at the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana company. For the years subsequent to 2024, and until the conclusion of the Agreement, the estimate of the charges and their coverage will take place through decrees of the Regional Director of the Health and Social Area.