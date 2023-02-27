The new admission test to medical-health faculties, the Tolc Med, will be available earlier than in previous years. Thanks to the reform announced last September, students will no longer have to wait for the end of the summer holidays to take the test. In fact, the first session of the Tolc Med has been set for 13 April. Furthermore, aspiring doctors will be able to try their hand at the online entrance test as early as the fourth year of high school and, if necessary, repeat it also in the second session scheduled for July. The score will be equalized on the basis of the difficulty of the questions addressed and calculated with a maximum of 1 point for each correct answer, 0 for null ones and -0.25 for each mistake made.

The startup Edtech Futura, through the Accademia dei Test branch, carried out a survey on the community, made up of more than 40,000 young people, to obtain an identikit of new aspiring doctors. The survey shows that 62% of students who intend to enroll in the faculty of medicine and surgery do so out of the desire to be able to concretely help people. Only 3% do so because they are already the son of doctors, 28% by vocation and 7% due to the large salaries. In fact, 92% of respondents to the survey believe that those who study medicine have a good chance of making a career in the future and therefore of obtaining a good salary.

However, students still show uncertainty about the information communicated by the ministry regarding the test and little knowledge of all the changes made. In fact, according to Francesco Salvatore, Founder & CPO of Accademia dei Test, the general sentiment that is perceived among young people who will have to take the new medicine and surgery admission test is one of greater anxiety and concern because it is considered more competitive than the old method.

Finally, it should be noted that aspiring doctors do not only come from strictly scientific study paths and that the chances of admission are also greatly influenced by the ability to manage anxiety and by a thorough understanding of the “structure” of the test questions. Students’ opinions on the possibility of attending specialization abroad are divided in half, with 51% stating that they want to stay in Italy and 49% that they would prefer to move abroad to have international training.