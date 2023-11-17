Home » University of Santiago de Chile Opens Reconditioned Offices for Student Well-being
University of Santiago de Chile Opens Reconditioned Offices for Student Well-being

The University of Santiago de Chile has recently opened reconditioned offices for the Department of Healthy Living Promotion, a move aimed at contributing to the sustainable well-being of its students. The offices are home to administrative staff, as well as units focused on food services and the promotion of student psychological well-being. The rector of the university, Dr. Rodrigo Vidal Rojas, emphasized the importance of the remodeling, stating that it will allow the university to better meet the needs of its students.

The reopening ceremony was also an opportunity for the university’s highest authority to recognize the Student Psychological Wellbeing Promotion Unit for their dedication and effort, especially during the difficult times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Mauricio Guerra Velásquez, the vice-chancellor of Student Support, expressed his privilege in being part of the reopening, underscoring the university’s dedication to enhancing the quality of student life.

The new facilities of the Healthy Living Promotion Department include 15 care rooms, a multipurpose room for workshops, a mirror room for teaching work, as well as administrative offices, a reception, and a meeting room. Head of the Department of Healthy Living Promotion, Karolyn Funke Gómez, highlighted the unit’s challenges and accomplishments, particularly in adapting to telepsychology during the pandemic.

Loreto Hernández Arce, a student and former Executive Secretary of the Federative Board, also spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the crucial role of the Student Psychological Wellbeing Promotion Unit in bridging the gap in access to quality mental health care. She called for a shift towards a model of education focused on well-being and a quality public university experience.

The University of Santiago de Chile’s commitment to student well-being is evident in the comprehensive support and resources provided through the reconditioned offices of the Department of Healthy Living Promotion, reaffirming the institution’s dedication to promoting a healthy and positive academic environment.

