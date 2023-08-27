University of Zaragoza Explores Rural Health Erasmus Extension to Teruel and Zaragoza

The University of Zaragoza is considering expanding its rural health Erasmus program to the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza. The program was launched on a pilot basis in health centers in Huesca over the summer, with support from the Huesca Provincial Council. The university plans to evaluate the students’ performance in the pilot program before deciding whether to extend it to Teruel and Zaragoza. If the program receives support from the Zaragoza and Turolense councils, it would be a significant development. Currently, there are 29 students enrolled in Medicine and four in Nursing for this academic year. The program gives students the opportunity to learn about the specialty of Family Medicine in a rural setting, which provides a different perspective on healthcare. It allows students to work in smaller towns and surrounding areas, gaining exposure to different realities than those in the capital. This experience is crucial as Aragon is facing a shortage of physicians, particularly in Family and Community Medicine in rural areas. The university’s collaboration with the Huesca Provincial Council is part of a larger initiative aimed at expanding rural healthcare opportunities. The programs also receive support from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge and the international project Unita. The university is pleased with the success of these initiatives and the increasing number of student participants. In Teruel, the internship periods have been reduced to accommodate more students. The program provides economic compensation and maintenance support for students during the internship period. The students work six-hour days and have their Social Security expenses covered by the program. Overall, the expansion of the rural health Erasmus program to Teruel and Zaragoza would provide valuable opportunities for students and help address the physician shortage in rural areas.

