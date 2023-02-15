“The numbers made public with the decree of February 10 relating to access to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery are to be considered provisional and I believe there will be an expansion”. From 2005 to 2015, “over 10,000 doctors left Italy to work abroad, an exodus of human capital that we can no longer afford. From this point of view, it seems urgent to place young people at the center of development policies by offering them the to realize their aspirations”. Thus the Minister of Health at the inauguration of the Academic Year at the Catholic University of Rome.

15 FEB –

“Only two or three years ago, between 8,000 and 10,000 students were admitted each year to the Faculty of Medicine. Yet already ten years ago, the Conference of Deans of the Faculty of Medicine insistently asked to bring the number of students to 12,000 they could access. For this reason, the numbers made public with the decree of February 10 relating to access to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery are to be considered provisional and I believe an expansion will be carried out”.

The Minister of Health said, Horace Schillacispeaking at the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University of Rome.

“Today – continued the Minister of Health – we are committed to dealing with the emergency of the shortage of doctors, a criticality that derives from afar: from a short-sighted programming of the access number to the Faculty of Medicine which did not respond to the real needs of the country. In order to find a solution in real time, a working group was set up at the Ministry of Universities, which has the task of defining the needs of doctors and adapting the capacities and potential offer of the university system. technological innovation, however indispensable and necessary, will ever be able to replace the essential lever of our national health service: human capital”.

“In ten years, from 2005 to 2015 – he added – more than 10,000 doctors left Italy to work abroad, an exodus of human capital that we can no longer afford. From this point of view, it seems urgent to place young people at the center of development policies by offering them the possibility of realizing their aspirations, debunking the idea that ours is not a nation for young people.It is a priority to intervene to stop what we can define as a real escape from some medical specialties, which have become increasingly less attractive In 2022 there were many scholarships for specialization schools that were not awarded due to lack of candidates, a phenomenon that is assuming worrying dimensions especially as regards the area of ​​emergency and urgency medicine.These data indicate a disaffection towards the Service National Health System fueled by a poor economic valorisation of our health personnel, who are forced to work exhausting shifts due to lack of za of personnel”.

A first sign of attention to the problem, the minister recalled, was given with the Budget Law, “providing for an increase in the allowance for emergency room health workers starting from 1 January 2024 with an allocation of 200 million euros annually, of which 60 million euros for medical management and 140 million euros for personnel in the health sector.This is – he concluded – the first step in a strategic plan to enhance our human capital that we can no longer postpone: without farsighted and systemic interventions, our universities will continue to train the best brains who will emigrate in search of better economic and professional prospects”.

The Minister also spoke of the recent regional elections: “After the centre-left has governed for 10 years, it has been made into an electoral campaign topic”. This is how the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci answers the question about the weight that the theme of Health has had in these regional elections. “I don’t want to comment on the results that are there for all to see – said the minister on the sidelines of the inauguration of the academic year of the Catholic University of Rome – but I believe that Covid, among the many misfortunes it has brought, has put the public health at the center of attention and this is important because everyone has understood how much taking care of the health of Italians is a fundamental topic”.

Finally the announcement. The Drg, the reimbursements for health services provided under public and private agreements, “were conceived many years ago and need to be reviewed: medicine has changed and, in addition to an economic problem, there is also that of appropriateness with respect to which is done in Italian health facilities. So, as soon as possible, we also have this theme on the agenda”.

February 15, 2023

