The Ortona hospital is preparing to welcome d’Annunzio university students. On Monday 23 January, the university-run Medicine-Long Term Hospitalization is expected to reopen, a direct emanation of Medicine 1 of Chieti headed by Francesco Cipollone who has chosen precisely the “Bernabeo” to start an innovative path that looks, in particular, at the elderly with various pathologies and cardiovascular problems. It is called the “Program of internal medicine for patients with comorbidities and cardiovascular frailty”, and is built to offer the geriatric population assistance that can integrate the skills of Medicine with those of Cardiology; the head of the activity is Sante Donato Pierdomenico, full professor of Internal Medicine at the “d’Annunzio”.

The organizational formula aims to improve the care of patients with pathologies of a certain complexity, or in any case interdisciplinary, as well as guaranteeing qualified assistance in all other situations with a team from university backgrounds.

“We wanted to launch this organizational formula – explains Francesco Cipollone, director of the Department of Medicine of the ASL and full professor at the university – for a targeted and optimal management of cardiovascular pathologies in the context of frailty and comorbidity. According to our experience, there are frequent cases of patients forced to commute between different wards for the purpose of an overall classification of the problems and the related therapy; thus the extension of the days of hospitalization becomes inevitable, which, as is well known, negatively affects people of a certain age on a psychological level. So we have put together the certainties that science gives us to offer patients an alternative possibility capable of integrating Geriatrics and Internal Medicine, which are by vocation and tradition the most expert specialties of the complexity that characterizes the state of health of the older patient , and Cardiology, which has made great strides in diagnostic and therapeutic knowledge. Here, then, is the idea of ​​building our Program, which represents the ideal tool to operate in a combined way between the three disciplines, aiming to guarantee appropriate and accessible treatments”.