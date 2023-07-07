University Studies in High Demand: Nursing and Medicine Leading the Way in Spain’s Job Market

University Studies in High Demand for Job Opportunities in Spain

University studies continue to be highly sought after by companies in Spain, according to a new study conducted by Infoempleo and the Adecco Group’s specialized recruitment consultancy. The study reveals that nursing and medicine careers are in high demand, making them the most sought-after professions by companies in the country.

In 2022, 37.38% of job vacancies required personnel with university degrees, which is a one percent increase compared to the previous year. Vocational training studies came in as the second option, with 34.75% of the job offers requesting these qualifications.

The study highlights that health sciences careers remain the most in-demand with 40.28% of the total job offers. Nursing ranks first within this field, followed by medicine and biomedicine. Other degrees that are highly sought after include education and pedagogy, business administration and management, computer engineering, psychology and psychopedagogy, industrial engineering, physiotherapy, and telecommunications engineering.

While nursing retains its top position, its presence has reduced by 1.64 percentage points compared to 2021. In the previous year, nursing accounted for 12.42% of job offers, lagging behind medicine, which represented 13.41% of the demands. Education and pedagogy degrees experienced the largest growth in the ranking, displacing business administration and management.

The study suggests that these changes reflect the normalization of the healthcare situation in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The demand for university graduates varies across autonomous communities in Spain. The Community of Madrid leads with the highest number of job offers for graduates, accounting for 19.85%. Andalusia follows with 13.81% of the offers, while Catalonia represents 12.84% and has shown a recovery of 0.4% in the past year. Castilla y León maintains its strong position, gathering 10.02% of the country’s offers. These regions collectively account for 56.53% of the total job opportunities.

In contrast, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community have the least amount of job offers, representing 9.49% and 6.32% respectively. Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, and Aragon also have fewer opportunities. The Canary Islands and Extremadura offer 2.61% each. The Balearic Islands, La Rioja, and Asturias have the lowest proportion of job offers requiring a university degree, while Cantabria, Navarra, and the Region of Murcia fall in the middle range.

These findings emphasize the ongoing demand for university studies and the varying opportunities across different regions in Spain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

