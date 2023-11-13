unknown origin, 2 tons of meat and cured meats seized

The Carabinieri of Nas of Reggio Calabriaas part of targeted services to combat the spread of swine fever, seized 2 tons of cured meats and 400 kg of meat.

The soldiers, with the help of the Veterinary Service staff of the ASP of Reggio Calabria, during an inspection of the sausage factory of a company specialized in the processing and marketing of meat, found over 2,000 kg in the maturing cells of cured meats (salami, capocollo, pancetta), for which any document certifying the origin of the pork meat was missing, potentially endangering the health of consumers as neither the breeding nor the place where the animals were known were known been slaughtered, fundamental data for combating the spread of swine fever.

At a butcher’s shop the police found a further 150 kg of pork and veal meat, again without information regarding traceability. The cured meats and meat, worth around 100,000 euros, intended for marketing for the Christmas holidays, were immediately destroyed by a specialized company.

Administrative fines totaling 7,000 euros were imposed on the company owners

Share this: Facebook

X

