Home Health unknown source of contagion, the causes are investigated
Health

unknown source of contagion, the causes are investigated

by admin
unknown source of contagion, the causes are investigated

In the Netherlands, a child under the age of 10 contracted monkeypox: the source of the infection is unknown but doctors have formulated a hypothesis

By: VirgilioNotizie | Published on:







The pediatric case of monkeypox described in the Netherlands in a child under 10 years of age. The source of the infection is currently classified as unknown: doctors have not been able to trace the cause but, although it is a rarity, the clinical picture shows how even the smallest can be infected with monkeypox.

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy