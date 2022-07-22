



















The pediatric case of monkeypox described in the Netherlands in a child under 10 years of age. The source of the infection is currently classified as unknown: doctors have not been able to trace the cause but, although it is a rarity, the clinical picture shows how even the smallest can be infected with monkeypox.

Child under 10 infected with monkeypox: the study

As reported in beraking latest news Salute, the child was transferred to a hospital in Amsterdam. The episode was examined by a study conducted by a team of Dutch scientists and universities published in the scientific journal ‘Eurosurveillance’.

The authors of the research, including doctors from Emma Children’s Hospital, explained that they had decided to talk about it for to raise awareness on the contagion capacity ofOrthopoxvirus.

The extraction of genetic material of the monkeypox in the laboratory

Catherine Smallwoodexpert of the WHO regional office for Europe, commenting on the pediatric case of monkeypox emerged in the Netherlands highlighted that doctors “must be aware of the fact that, although rare, monkeypox can occur in children”.

The case: from the first symptoms to hospitalization

A cause for concern is the fact that they have not been able to trace the source of the infection of the little patient. According to reports, three weeks before going to the emergency room he had had a sore throat without feverfrom which he was then cured after about 24 hours.

Over the next few days, the boy had been on vacation in Turkey for a week. After returning to Holland they had emerged two small skin lesions on the face, left lower jaw and cheek.

His primary care physician had started treating him with antifungal cream, but other small lesions appeared on his face in the following days.

After the appearance of another twenty in other parts of the bodythe patient under 10 was transferred to hospital with the clinical suspicion of monkeypox.

General health tests it turned out good. They were on the baby’s skin vesiclesobserved at the level of the limbs, but not in the oral cavity or in the genital region.

The hypothesis about the cause of the infection

Since the main route of transmission of the monkeypox is related to sexual activitythe experts through a detailed medical history have ruled out the possibility of sexual abuse.

The various samples taken from the patient were all positive except those relating to urine. The child’s family members they tested negativewhile his highest-risk contacts were vaccinated.

Since it was not possible to identify a plausible source of the infection, the doubt remains about the transmission of the virus.

Experts pointed out that to date “have been described other indirect ways of contagionsuch as respiratory transmission through droplets or contaminated materials in sheets or towels ”.

Consequently, it cannot be excluded that the child “was in close contact with an infected person or with a contaminated object that has not been recognized as such “.



