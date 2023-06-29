unknown source of infection. “Keep the pets at home”

Avian flu. Alarm in Poland. The General Veterinary Inspectorate in Warsaw said 16 domestic cats were infected with the H5N1 avian flu virus. To date, the source of the infection is not known, nor if there has been transmission of the virus from cat to cat or to other pets. Above all, he is concerned about the extent of the infections: the cats who tested positive come, in fact, from six different cities and in some cases even very distant from each other (Gdansk, Gdynia, Pruszcz Gdański, Bydgoszcz and Poznań, Lublin).

Flu infected cats

An initial alarm was triggered on June 20, when the General Veterinary Inspectorate took a position regarding news that was circulating on social media regarding alleged infections of domestic cats with avian influenza viruses. “At present, there is no evidence, and in particular no laboratory results, to support the claim that the media-reported symptoms seen in cats result from infection with avian influenza viruses,” he said. Polish veterinary authority. After less than a week, on Monday 26, the Inspectorate confirmed that 9 of the 11 cats tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu virus.

Yesterday, seven other animals were added to the count. Pending further updates, the health authorities recommend keeping the animals at home, preventing contact between cats and other wild animals, preventing cats from coming into contact with the footwear used outside the home, feeding the animals only with food from sources known and, finally, wash your hands thoroughly after contact with animals.