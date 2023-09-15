Unlocking the Centennial Secret: ETERNIA LIVE Reveals the Key to Well-being

ETERNIA LIVE: The Centennial Secret for Your Well-being

Are you looking for an event that can revolutionize your health and well-being? Look no further than ETERNIA LIVE, a unique experience that will unveil the ancestral secret of ETERNIA. Led by FRANCES HERREROS, this event promises to illuminate lives for generations, bringing health and vitality to those who discover it.

One of the highlights of ETERNIA LIVE is the introduction of Energy Fruit Original 36®, the jewel of ETERNIA. Born from a refined and adapted recipe, Energy Fruit Original 36® combines the best of nature and science to offer consumers unparalleled benefits. Additionally, Energy Fruit Royal Jelly 47® will be presented, enhanced with the miraculous properties of Royal Jelly, capable of revitalizing and rejuvenating.

The benefits of Energy Fruit® are unmatched. From strength for your immune system to renewed energy, a healthy heart to an active mind, strong bones to balanced digestion, Energy Fruit® provides the basis for a healthy body and mind. Say goodbye to energy fluctuations and swelling, and welcome optimal digestion and glycemic balance.

The story behind Energy Fruit® is nothing short of inspiring. Francesc Herreros inherited a secret recipe from his grandmother that saved lives during times of war, when malnutrition was rampant. Baked at a low temperature to preserve all the ingredients’ properties, this unique mixture became the foundation for Energy Fruit®. After a life-threatening health scare, Francesc adapted the recipe based on nuts and witnessed his quick recovery. Sharing it with loved ones, he realized the immense potential of the product, leading to the expansion of Energy Fruit® into a company with four product variations.

Exciting news awaits as these exclusive Energy Fruit® products will soon be available for purchase at EterniaTV.com. To learn more or reserve your product, contact them directly via WhatsApp at +34697333521.

What exactly is ETERNIA? It is more than just a channel or a program. It is a portal to transformation and expansion of consciousness. Dive into deep and revealing explorations of Sacred Geometry, Structural Therapy, and other soul-touching topics. ETERNIA’s mission is to provide practical tools and profound knowledge to heal, grow, and live with true inner understanding and connection.

ETERNIA Program offers more than just episodes. It is a journey towards self-knowledge and spiritual awakening. Combining ancient wisdom with contemporary approaches, each program is designed to empower you on your path of spiritual and personal development.

Structural Therapy, another facet of ETERNIA, is a holistic approach that seeks balance between mind, body, and spirit. By identifying and treating restrictive patterns in the body, it releases tension, allowing greater freedom of movement and general well-being. Experts in Structural Therapy, Vicente Bea and Àlvar Fortian, have guided many towards significant transformations.

For those interested in exploring Structural Therapy or any of ETERNIA’s products, contact them at:

Vicente Bea: +34 697 333 521 | hello@eterniatv.com

Àlvar Fortian: +34 678 751 075 | alvar.terapiaestructural@gmail.com

Join the adventure of self-knowledge, well-being, and personal and spiritual growth with ETERNIA. Experience the transformative power of ETERNIA LIVE and embrace a healthier and more fulfilling life.

#ETERNIA #FrancesHerreros #BienestarIntegral #EnergyFruit #JaleaReal #NutriciónEfectiva #SaludOptima #TradiciónYCiencia #SecretoCentenario #VidaSana #EterniaLive #SaludNatural #TransificaciónBienestar #HerenciaSaludable #DespertarSaludable