Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Aging: Insights from Medical and Philosophical Perspectives

The WHO and UN declare the “Decade of Healthy Aging” in light of demographic changes and medical advances that have extended lifespans but not necessarily the quality of life. The need to “add life to the years” was discussed at a Tempo della Salute meeting attended by experts in the field.

According to Federica Alemanno, Head of the Irccs Neuropsychology Service at San Raffaele Hospital, Simone Cenci, a Geriatrician and Researcher at the same hospital, and Roberta Sala, Full Professor of Political Philosophy at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, aging is a complex biological process that increases vulnerability and complexity.

San Raffaele is part of a national research consortium dedicated to aging and is looking into markers and mechanisms of longevity in the animal world to understand how to age healthily. The experts emphasized the importance of diet, physical exercise, cognitive stimuli, and social integration in the decalogue of healthy aging.

Alemanno stressed the need to nourish cognition with positive thoughts, creative activities, and social interactions, while Cenci highlighted the need to maintain cognitive abilities and seek rehabilitation for deficits. Sala emphasized the importance of respecting the elderly and understanding the humility of accepting a changing body.

The experts concluded that society needs to include and integrate the elderly, and that the value of becoming old should not be overlooked. The meeting shed light on the need for a holistic approach to healthy aging and the importance of caregiving and understanding across all ages in society.

