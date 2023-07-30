Unlocking the Secrets to a Longer, Healthier Life: Habits for Longevity Revealed

The elixir of life has not yet been discovered but there are some habits that allow you to live longer and in better shape. Let’s find out together what they are.

Who wouldn’t live forever? Unfortunately, at the moment, there is no trick to achieve this goal. Actually, there is one: ask Dorian Gray for information. Despite this, human evolution, thanks to the improvement of health standards and science, has already allowed us to lengthen life expectancy, which currently stands at an average of 73.3 years. Fortunately, this expectancy in Italy rises, reaching about 82 years old.

But is it a lottery or are these data based on something we can intervene on? The answer lies in the middle. Clearly, there is nothing we can do about accidental deaths. On the contrary, we can intervene with regard to deaths caused by seniority by going to extend their life expectancy. How to do it? Here are the healthy habits we all need to adhere to.

Living longer and fitter: the secret revealed and some habits to follow

A study by the health specialist Xuan Mai T. Nguyen was compiled in this area and then presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The researcher took into consideration a very large sample, i.e., 700,000 US veterans. According to the expert, there would be 8 habits that could make us earn more than 20 years of life. They are: constant physical activity, positive social relationships, not smoking, managing stress, being drug-free, eating right, sleeping properly, and not consuming alcohol regularly.

By following all these rules, men could extend their life by 24 years while women by 21. Some of these habits have a greater impact on our health, especially smoking, not performing physical activity, drug addiction, and having an incorrect diet, which increase the risk of death by 30-45%. At the same time, sufficient sleep, alcohol moderation, stress management, and positive social relationships would lead to a 20% increase in life expectancy.

Healthy habits after middle age

According to Nguyen, having passed the middle age without having adopted the previously mentioned habits does not condemn the subject definitively. In fact, despite the fact that the timing of life extension is reduced, there is still talk of a consistent number of years. Indeed, the expert explained, “The sooner these habits are adhered to, the better. However, adopting them even after the age of 40, 50, or 60 will still be advantageous.”

