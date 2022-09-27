Home Health unmistakable signal if you are deficient when you wake up
Health

unmistakable signal if you are deficient when you wake up

Vitamin B12 is very important for the health of our body. One of the most common symptoms when deficiency occurs is fatigue even at rest. If this is felt we must intervene.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to it too asthenia. Excessive tiredness even when we are at rest and not doing any activity under stress. Vitamin B12 is responsible for the production of red blood cells and their ability to carry oxygen. With its deficiency, our body is unable to restore its energy levels, this is the reason why it is essential to have a sufficient amount in our body as “fuel”

The deficiency of this vitamin B12, so important for our health, it can become, over time, a serious problem for our general health if it is neglected, in fact beyond to fatigue at rest, other disorders may also occur which over time can worsen the clinical picture and degenerate into other pathologies.

Symptoms not to be underestimated

Disturbed vision, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, jaundice, inflammation and swelling of the tongue, difficulty breathing even without exercise, frequent headaches, paleness, tachycardia, balance disorders, difficulty concentrating and memory . These are the major symptoms that arise to watch out for and try not to ignore them. Fatigue obviously it is the most common symptom, but there is also glossitis, hair loss, ulcers in the oral cavity and vision difficulties. Doing a careful blood test helps to understand if you are really deficient in this vitamin and above all how to intervene.

