Unmistakable signs that will let you know you have a potassium and magnesium deficiency

It could happen to everyone to feel unwell, without understanding what the causes are: here are the signs of a potassium and magnesium deficiency.

Like all minerals and nutrients present in our body, potassium and magnesium are of fundamental importance for our well-being. Both perform essential functions and, for this reason, possible cases of deficiency should never be underestimated. Below, we will see which are the unmistakable signals that should not be taken lightly.

When we talk about minerals, we refer to the inorganic compounds that contribute daily to keeping our body healthy. Potassium is found in large quantities in the body, particularly in heart and muscle cells and intracellular fluids. It is responsible for regulating heart rhythm and osmotic pressure, as well as water retention.

Even the magnesium is one of the most abundant minerals within our body and plays a vital role with regards to bone tissue. The element, in fact, is largely present in the skeleton. While a smaller percentage is found in plasma and intracellular fluids.

Potassium and magnesium deficiency, which are the main alarm bells

Recognizing a potassium and magnesium deficiency is not always immediate. On the other hand, the typical symptoms of this condition – such as tiredness, nervousness, insomnia and headaches – could be associated with many other critical issues. However, knowing the main alarm bells is certainly the first step in responding adequately to any problem.

Among the most common signs, sleep disturbances certainly stand out. Insomnia also risks leading to the development of further symptoms. Those who find themselves living in a similar condition, in fact, may have a tendency to get irritated more easily and to feel particularly nervous and sensitive due to the scarce hours of rest.

Similarly, the inability to sleep does nothing but accentuate the feeling of exhaustion. When it comes to tiredness – another of the main symptoms – we are not referring only to the physical one, but also to the mental one: the body finds it increasingly difficult to carry out activities and the brain, deprived of the minerals and vitamins it would need to work best, work less effectively.

Such a wake-up call fellow ad another signal, i.e. muscle weakness. Fatigue, as well as relating to carrying out physical exercises, has to do with the entire daily life of the person who suffers from a lack of potassium and magnesium, who will have greater difficulty in carrying out the work of every day.

To this they could add muscle aches and cramps. Finally, the scarcity of minerals and nutrients in the body is also characterized by the appearance of arrhythmias which could lead to electrocardiographic alterations, up to cardiac arrest in the most serious cases.

The determining causes and the remedies to be adopted

There are several factors that contribute to the lowering of the levels of these two very important minerals in the body. There presence of specific pathologies that affect their absorption are among the possible causes. In particular, disorders involving the digestive system causing, for example, vomiting and diarrhea.

The shortage, however, could also be determined by incorrect nutrition. In fact, diet plays a fundamental role in introducing the substances we need into the body. Foods such as tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, cauliflower, artichokes, dried beans and peas, but also bananas, almonds and dried apricots are rich in potassium.

While magnesium is found in legumes (lentils, chickpeas, peas, soybeans and borlotti beans to name a few), vegetables (including spinach, green radicchio and rocket), dried fruit, whole grains and cocoa. To deal with the problem, it is also possible to use thetaking appropriate supplements.

The risks of potassium and magnesium overdose

Among the most popular are the Carlo Erba Magnesium Potassium sachets and the Dompé tablets. In the most serious cases, Massigen is recommended, ideal for counteracting exhaustion. However, it’s good to keep that in mind an excess of minerals and nutrients can be so dangerous as a lack of them.

Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, hypotension and, in the worst situations, disturbances affecting respiratory and heart activity – which could lead to arrhythmias, increasing the risk of cardiac arrest – are symptoms that also distinguish cases of overdose, with poisoning episodes which could prove fatal.

In conclusion, the best thing to do is always one: consult an expert before taking any steps, both in terms of diet and in terms of taking food supplements. Surely a doctor (or a nutritionist) will know how to direct towards the most suitable measures for everyone’s needs.

