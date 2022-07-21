Listen to the audio version of the article

Unobravo, an online psychology service and Benefit Company, has completed a € 17 million investment round, led by New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Unobravo represents the first investment in Italy of the Fund, one of the most active in the global panorama, which has contributed to the growth of startups and scaleups of excellence such as Calm, the world‘s leading meditation and mindfulness service, but also Twitter, Delivery Hero, Shopify, Trivago, Qonto and many others.

Danila De Stefano, CEO & Founder of Unobravo

Team, digital and internationalization

The funding round also saw the participation of strategic angels investors including Thomas Plantenga, CEO & founder of Vinted, Olivier Bonnet, cto of BlablaCar and Anne de Kerckhove, serial founder and currently CEO of Freespee.

The capital raised will allow Unobravo to further accelerate the growth process, through the strengthening of the team and the clinical team, with the aim of reaching 3,000 psychologists and psychotherapists by next year, guaranteeing them continuous training plans. Investments in technology are also planned to make the patient experience even richer by adding new services.

Finally, particular attention will be dedicated to internationalization, consolidating the presence in Spain through the Buencoco brand, and to the start of new partnerships with the private sector.

The wave of growth with the lockdown

The startup was born in unsuspecting times in 2019, to support Italian expats with psychotherapeutic support. «I was in London for work and I was looking for a good Italian-speaking psychologist. They were all busy or at inaccessible prices », Danila De Stefano, 30 years old CEO and founder of the innovative startup based in Naples, told the Sole 24 Ore in 2020. With a degree in Psychology from Sapienza, De Stefano founded the startup and found two other women (Corena Pezzella, 29, and Valeria Fiorenza Perris, 35) as collaborators. Gradually it expanded to a more general public, focused on quality and affordability, until 2020 with the boom in requests during the first lockdown. Today it has a team of 2,000 psychologists, 40,000 patients for 500,000 sessions provided in total, and a core team of over 105 people.