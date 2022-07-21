Listen to the audio version of the article

Round da 17 million euros for Unobravo, online psychology service and Benefit Society. Funding was led by Insight Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm based in New York. Unobravo represents the first investment in Italy of the fund, which in the past has invested in Twitter, Delivery Hero, Shopify, Trivago, Qonto. The funding round also saw the participation of strategic angels investors including Thomas Plantenga, ceo & founder of Vinted ; Olivier Bonnet, cto of BlablaCar and Anne de Kerckhove, serial founder and currently CEO of Freespee.

«We have systematically evaluated the different companies that offer mental health services in digital form in Europe and in the world. What we have found in Unobravo is simply unprecedented. We are sure that with our support, and that of the other shareholders, it will become a point of reference, in Italy and in Europe, for 360 ° psychology “comments Alessandro Luciano, investor of Insight Partners and from today board member of Unobravo, adding : «We are happy to collaborate with CDP Venture Capital who immediately recognized Unobravo’s potential by giving important support in the first years of the platform’s life ».

Upcoming goals

In fact, the shareholding structure sees, among the other shareholders, CDP Venture Capital through the Italia Venture II Fund – Fondo Imprese Sud, while SocialFare Seed, now a former partner of Unobravo, sells all its shares to the fund with a successful exit.

The capital raised will allow the Italian start-up, founded by Danila De Stefano, to further accelerate the growth process, through the strengthening of the team and the clinical team, with the goal of reaching 3,000 psychologists and psychotherapists within the next year, guaranteeing them continuing education plans. Investments in technology are also planned to make the patient experience even richer by adding new services. Finally, particular attention will be dedicated to internationalization, consolidating the presence in Spain through the Buencoco brand, and to the start of new partnerships with the private sector, the company note reads.

Unobravo was born in 2019 with a vision: to make psychological support and psychotherapy more accessible thanks to technology. The company today employs around 2,100 peopleof which 93% women and has over 40 thousand patients.