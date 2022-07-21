“A beautiful journey, of joys, pains and hard work. If I look back I see the many who warned me and told me not to“: Unobravo, an online psychotherapy platform, announces a € 17 million investment round led by Insight Partners, a US fund that has already invested in Twitter, Delivery Hero and Shopify. And that for the first time invests in Italy.

“They had heard of us and they looked for us”

Thirty years old, degree in Psychology, Daniel De Stefano in 2016 he had the idea of ​​a site for online psychotherapy. She is in the UK for her first experience working in a psychiatric clinic: “After a few months I felt the need to go to a psychologist myself. But the costs were very high and endless waiting lists. I asked myself: how do all Italians abroad? ”.

In 2019 he created Unobravo, alone, without capital. It brings together 9 psychologists (of which 5 were former university friends): “My first patients were the expatriates. I was validating the business model, but I didn’t know it at the time ”.

Today the startup employs 2,100 people, 93% are women. At the base is a technology that allows the match between the patient and the most suitable therapist: “Three years ago, just in this period, I was about to launch the first Unobravo website. Every morning I woke up very early, at 5, and while everyone was asleep I would go to the PC to complete the design of the site and the online therapy guidelines for future psychologists. Only 3 years later we close this round, and it seems to me that 10 ”have passed.

Unobravo is the fund’s first investment in Italy. At the round they have also attended by angel investor, as the CEO and founder of Vinted, Thomas Plantenga, and Olivier Bonnet, CTO of BlablaCar: “Today I cannot say that I have arrived, but I am sure I can do it. Unobravo has become a solid company that creates well-being and jobs ”.

The capital raised will allow to accelerate growth, strengthening the team and clinical team. The goals are to reach 3 thousand psychologists, the strengthening in technology and internationalization: “Closing a round means choosing partners, funds, angels and trying to make the best strategic choice. It means negotiating contracts, clauses and making sure new members are aligned with you. It means feeling the responsibility of the project, of the people who believe in it and to whom you have given work, and customers who have the right to receive the best possible service. A huge responsibility. Which pushes me to work hard and in a transparent and sustainable way. It’s difficult, but I’m not alone. I have the right people around me and I have faith in my project ”.