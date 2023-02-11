The case of the spray for asthma and COPD Wandering from one pharmacy to another to find the medicine you need: for many patients the problem of “untraceable” drugs it’s not new. In recent times, pharmacists themselves have reported that it is more difficult for them to find certain categories of commonly used medicines. And the feedback from readers keeps coming. The last concerns a drug in spray form (which contains two active substances: beclomethasone dipropionate anhydrous and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) for the treatment ofasma and COPD – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Interviewed by Health Courier, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) confirms that due to the high demand, supplies are discontinuous. The pharmaceutical company that holds the MA (Marketing Authorization) he communicated to Aifa that «the shortage has closed for all the marketed packages of the product». So, soon the drug will be available again.

But, «because it is probable that the distribution will not normalize immediately»Aifa recalls that «in these cases the pharmacies, if the product is not yet available in the normal distribution circuit, can use the SOS services made available by the holders for emergency supplies». Here are some useful tips for everyone if you don’t find the necessary products to cure yourself.

What to do when the necessary medicine is not found If you can’t find your medicine at the pharmacy, for do not stop treatment, always consult your general practitioner (or specialist) that there will prescribe a medicine equivalent, if any, or an alternative therapy.

You can also check if your medicine is included in the list of “temporarily deficient medicines”, on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency, which lists in alphabetical order the information on the missing product (both active principle That commercial name), the start date of the shortage e that foreseen for the return to the marketi reasons why it is missingi suggestions on what to dol’existence or otherwise of an equivalent drugi.e. a “copy” of the reference drug (brand name) which has already been on the market for many years and whose patent has expired, with the same active ingredient, same pharmaceutical form and route of administration (for example: tablets, syrup, solution injectable etc), same dosage.

In the case of the deficient anti-asthma drugfor example, it is noted In thethe Aifa list that the end of the alleged shortage (due to high demand and discontinuous supplies) is foreseen for 28 February, that there is an equivalent drug e it is recommendedfor alternative treatment, of contact your specialist or general practitioner. See also How do you measure your blood oxygen level with the oximeter

What can the pharmacist do Should the “missing” drug non it turns out present in the list of shortages published by Aifa, the pharmacist will have to contact at least three wholesalers among those available in its territory to verify the real unavailability of the medicine in question. Once confirmed that the medicine it turns out unavailable, for many drugs it is contacts can be used made available by the MA holders (Marketing Authorization) for the emergency requests.

As the Italian Medicines Agency reiterates in the dedicated section of its portal, the direct delivery procedure, in the event that a medicine is not available in the distribution network, can be activated according to the provisions of Legislative Decree n. 219/2006 (art. 105-paragraph 4), i.e. the titolare AIC «is obliged to supply within forty-eight hours, at the request of pharmacies, including hospitals, or medicinal points of sale (Law No. 248/2006), a medicine that is not available in the regional distribution network”.

If the owner does not follow up on the direct order, the fArmacist must report the non-supply to Aifato allow verification and intervention actions by the Medicines Agency.

The measures The Italian Medicines Agency constantly monitors the temporary unavailability of medicines on the national market, especially those essential for the treatment of certain pathologies.

According to the regulations in force, the pharmaceutical companies marketing authorization holders are required to report to AIFA, four months in advance, that there will be a shortage of the drugusually due to production problems oh one unexpected increase in demandoa discontinued marketing of the product. See also Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn has sold 3 million copies - Monster Hunter Rise When the AIFA receives the communication, check if there is a public health problem in order to take the necessary measures involving, if appropriate, healthcare professionals and components of the supply chain, producers, wholesalers, importers, pharmacies. If the medicine cannot be replacedbecause there are no equivalents on the market, the authorization for the import is issued to the holder of the drug’s marketing authorization or to the healthcare facilities concerned (Local Health Authority, hospital pharmacies).

Intermittently deficient drugs (and not, as for epilepsy): why The list of deficient drugs published on the Aifa website contains almost 3,300 products, even if in different cases there are more dosages and pharmaceutical forms (tablets, syrups, vials, etc.) for the same specialties. In recent times, the pandemic and the international crisis have aggravated the situation. One registered scarcity of some raw materials needed to produce the packs but also of active ingredients that come from abroad.

Furthermore, the increase in the cost of fuel is leading to delays in deliverieswhich are less frequent.

Some drugs missing for 15 days or a month, then they reappear, then they disappear again.

Then there is a chronic problem cI have guarded some medicines, such as those used for epilepsy, as also pointed out by Giovanni Battista Pesce, president of AICE ODV the Italian Association Against Epilepsy onlus: «We still get requests from families who can’t find the necessary medicines, especially products containing sodium valproate, lamotrigine and now too of clobazam».

In particular, for the latter medicine, a anxiolytic used in epilepsythe manufacturer has communicated the shortage due to production problems which determined the itemporary interruption of productionfor which Aifa releases, to health facilities (herethe procedure)the authorization to import from abroad of the analogous drug. See also Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, the first MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, with a 5,160mAh battery (179417) «Very useful for patients – points out Giovanni Battista Pesce – is the application for mobile devices “AIFA Medicinali” which allows you to save your medicines among your “Favourites” and to be updated on any shortcomings of the medicines of your interest, through the notification service.

If, on the other hand, the drug is “unavailable” The shortage of medicines is different from unavailability generate yes market distortions attributable to phenomenon of parallel tradewhich takes advantage of the differences in the price of medicines on the various markets (a legal practice permitted by European standards), whereby medicines destined for Italy are resold by (authorised) wholesalers/traders on the foreign market because it is more profitable. They have been activated for years for this problem specific tools; for example, pharmacies can ask for those medicines directly, when they don’t find them, to avoid hoarding for export. The range of tools put in place is wide. There is continuous work by Aifa and the drug supply chain for prevent some patients from being left without the necessary drug.