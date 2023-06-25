Unpleasant underarm odor can be a frustrating and embarrassing problem for many people, even if they use deodorant regularly. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t worry! In this article, we’ll explore the causes of underarm odor despite using deodorant, and give you practical tips on how to deal with the problem.

Figure 1 – Unpleasant underarm odor despite deodorant? Let’s try to find out the reasons together

What causes underarms to smell despite using deodorant?

Underarm odor is mainly caused by the action of sweat glands present in that area. These glands produce sweat, which in turn creates a moist, warm environment conducive to bacterial growth. When bacteria come into contact with sweat, they can cause bad odor.

There are several reasons why you may still be able to smell your underarms despite using deodorant:

Excessive sweating: Some people may sweat more heavily than others, which creates an environment conducive for bacteria to grow. This condition, known as hyperhidrosis, may require specific strategies to control sweat and odor.

Bacteria on the skinUnderarm skin can naturally harbor different types of bacteria that contribute to odor. If the bacteria accumulate excessively, they can produce an unpleasant odor despite using the deodorant.

Diet: Certain foods, such as garlic, onions, and strong spices, can affect body odor, including underarm odor. Reducing your consumption of these foods could help reduce odor.

Clothing and personal hygiene: Wearing synthetic or tight clothing can promote sweating and moisture retention, creating an environment conducive to bacterial growth. Also, poor personal hygiene, such as not cleaning your armpits regularly, can make odor worse.

Health problems: In some cases, persistent underarm odor could be related to underlying medical conditions, such as infections or hormonal imbalances. If you have any doubts about the cause of your problem, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

What can you do to address the problem

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to deal with underarm odor despite using deodorant. Here are some useful tips:

Choose an effective deodorant: Make sure you use an effective deodorant or antiperspirant that can control sweating and neutralize bad odors. Opt for products that contain ingredients like aluminum chloride or triclosan, which are known for their antibacterial properties.

Maintain good personal hygiene: Wash your armpits regularly with mild soap and water to remove sweat and accumulated bacteria. Dry your underarms thoroughly after washing to reduce moisture.

Choose breathable clothing: Wear clothes made from natural fabrics, such as cotton, which wick away perspiration and help absorb moisture. Avoid synthetic fabrics that trap perspiration and can make odor worse.

Shaving or depilation of the armpits: Shaving or waxing your underarms can reduce the buildup of sweat and bacteria, helping to reduce odor. Make sure you use a method that is safe for your skin and follow good hygiene practices.

Avoid foods that promote odor: Reduce the consumption of foods that can affect body odor, such as garlic, onion, strong spices and highly seasoned foods. Opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

See a doctor: If the odor persists or becomes particularly bothersome despite the measures described above, it is advisable to consult a doctor. It may be necessary to rule out any underlying medical conditions or discuss specific treatment options. Conclusions

Underarm odor despite using deodorant can be an embarrassing problem, but there are several steps you can take to deal with it. From choosing an effective deodorant to practicing good personal hygiene and looking after your diet, you can take steps to reduce odor and feel more comfortable.

Remember that everyone is unique and you may need to experiment with different strategies to find the one that works best for you. If the problem persists or becomes particularly bothersome, do not hesitate to consult a doctor for a thorough evaluation and further personalized advice.

