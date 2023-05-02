“Unprecedented situation, 800,000 people ready to leave” – ​​breaking latest news

Sudan’s rival military forces have accused each other of violating a new ceasefire as the conflict continues into a third week, heading to full-blown civil war. The regular army, led by coup plotter General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the “Rapid Support Forces” of his former ally and now rival Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemetti, had agreed on a renewed ceasefire: expiring at midnight on May 1 the previous, it was agreed to silence the weapons for another 72 hours, in order to allow the evacuations of civilians who desperately stormed the ports, especially the largest in the country, Port Sudan. Now both sides are accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. The United Nations: “Over 800,000 people could flee the country”.

The United Nations: «Unprecedented situation» The UN will “immediately” send the head of its humanitarian section to Sudan, which according to the UN is in an “unprecedented” situation. Meanwhile, the fighting continued into the night. “The scale and speed with which events are unfolding in Sudan are unprecedented,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has decided to send the head of the humanitarian section, Martin Griffiths, to the region. . “I’m going to see how we can provide immediate help” to residents – said Griffiths – according to whom the humanitarian situation is reaching a breaking point”. The massive looting of humanitarian offices and warehouses has “depleted most of our supplies. We are looking for rapid means to deliver and distribute additional supplies,” the senior UN official said in a statement. See also The preface by Filippo Anelli

The agreement between the enemies (later violated) Hours before the three-day ceasefire expired at midnight on Sunday, the two warring factions announced “the extension of the truce, achieved with the mediation of the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the Sudanese military said. A first plane carrying eight tonnes of aid landed on Sunday in Port Sudan, 850km east of Khartoum, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The balance sheet of the conflict so far The clashes, which have been taking place since the beginning of April, have so far caused 528 deaths and 4,599 injuries, according to official figures believed to be far below the real number.

Most of the hospitals in the country have closed their doors and in those that remain open “the situation is unsustainable”, acknowledged Majzub Saad Ibrahim, a doctor in Ad Damir, capital of the federal state of the Nile, north of Khartoum. According to the United Nations, 75,000 people have been displaced by fighting in other parts of the country and at least 20,000 have fled to Chad, 4,000 to South Sudan and 3,500 to Ethiopia. In addition, some 6,000 people, mostly women, have fled Sudan to the Central African Republic, he told Sunday.Afp the United Nations Refugee Agency.