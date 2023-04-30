“Unprofessional”. What happened

Giovanni Cricca was eliminated during the seventh evening of Amici 22 aired yesterday, Saturday 29 April. His elimination caused a lot of discussion on social media: in fact, the singer from Riccione was accused several times by viewers to be «recommended».

Criticisms, however, groundless, more simply the pupil was not a favorite of this edition. During the cards of the first round, Maria De Filippi has accomplished a gesture towards the singer who unleashed a social storm. What is it about?

Friends 22, Clique eliminated. Aaron beats him on the ballot and bursts into tears: “I came here to start living again”

Friends 22, “fury” Maria De Filippi: “Away with that fucking hand”. It’s all Rudy Zerbi’s fault

Amici 22, Wax against journalists. Maria De Filippi: «If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t stay here»

Cricca and the dancer went to the ballot in the first heat Madeleine: Maria, however, during the moment of the decisive cards, thought well of approaching the singer to console him, thus triggering a reaction in the viewers, who repeatedly labeled Cricca as the “protégé” of this edition.

Clique in tears

Clique failed to hold back tears for the emotion and the landlady came over, while the two students were waiting for the outcome of the papers, to console the young artist. A moment that was strongly criticized by viewers on social media: “It’s awful to see Maddalena hugging alone and Maria hugging Cricca at a moment like this… Come here Maddy, I’ll hug you”, wrote a user who showed his closeness towards the dancer. «Maria’s was really a small gesture professional» wrote another user.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it