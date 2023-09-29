Unraveling the Complex Behaviors of Sleepwalkers: From Sleep Sex to Sleepwalking Cooks

Sleepwalking Can Lead to Complex Behaviors, Including Sexsomnia and Sleep Eating, Study Finds

Sleepwalking, a phenomenon that has long been depicted in movies and TV shows as individuals stumbling around with their eyes half-closed, can actually involve much more complex behaviors, according to a new study. Researchers have found that during episodes of sleepwalking, individuals can engage in involuntary sexual activities, consume large amounts of junk food, attempt to cook, engage in vigorous conversation, or even take a quick car ride.

The study, conducted by Jennifer Mundt, the lead researcher and assistant professor of sleep medicine, psychiatry, and sleep sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, aimed to understand and provide treatment guidelines for what are known as “arousal disorders” or “parasomnias.” Unlike other sleep disorders such as sleep apnea or insomnia, there are no consensus guidelines for treating these disorders.

Mundt and her colleagues reviewed 72 papers published between 1909 and 2023 and found that most of them were case reports or uncontrolled clinical trials. The researchers discovered that parasomnias, which occur during deep sleep, involve a partial awakening of parts of the brain while others remain asleep. This can lead individuals to engage in behaviors that appear as if they are awake, such as walking, talking, cooking, or even driving, despite being in a state of sleep.

These disorders are more common than previously thought, with nearly 1 in 5 people experiencing a simple confused awakening at some point in their lives. While some of these episodes may not be problematic if they do not disrupt sleep quality, other forms of parasomnia can be risky. Sleepwalking, night terrors, sexsomnia, and sleep eating can pose dangers, such as using sharp objects, consuming unsafe substances, or engaging in risky sexual behaviors.

Mundt emphasizes the importance of seeking treatment for potentially dangerous sleepwalking behaviors, as they could be symptomatic of underlying medical conditions like epilepsy. Current treatment options include medication, such as clonazepam, cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnosis, improved sleep hygiene, and scheduled awakenings. Sleep hygiene involves establishing regular sleep routines, while scheduled awakenings involve waking individuals up before the time they typically experience parasomnia episodes.

In addition to treatment, it is crucial for individuals with parasomnias to take precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others. This may include not sleeping on top bunks, installing alarms on doors and windows to alert others in the household if they are opened, and keeping potentially dangerous items like car keys and knives out of reach.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the complexity of behaviors exhibited during sleepwalking episodes and highlights the need for comprehensive treatment guidelines for arousal disorders. By better understanding and addressing these disorders, healthcare professionals can help improve the quality of life and safety of individuals experiencing parasomnias.

