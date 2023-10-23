Unraveling the Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet: A Nutritional Therapy for Well-being

Following the Mediterranean diet is not only a lifestyle choice but also a way to prioritize the well-being of your body. This nutritional therapy, which has been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible asset of humanity, encapsulates the good habits of the countries bordering the Mediterranean.

The Mediterranean diet is based on a food pyramid that outlines the recommended quantity and frequency of foods to consume each day. It suggests that 60% of the diet be comprised of carbohydrates, 25-30% of fats, and 10-15% of proteins. It emphasizes the consumption of unrefined cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk, yogurt, and cheese, along with regular servings of fish and white meats. Conversely, it advises limited consumption of sausages, spirits, white sugar, butter, lard, coffee, and white salt.

The benefits of adhering to the Mediterranean diet are numerous. Firstly, it promotes an appropriate caloric intake and helps maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, it encourages the consumption of water, dietary fiber, and vital nutrients, such as vitamins, mineral salts, and antioxidant phenolic substances.

By following this diet, individuals can also mitigate the risks associated with metabolic syndrome, high triglycerides, diabetes, cholesterol, gout, and disorders of the liver, esophagus, stomach, and intestines. It has also been found to be effective in preventing certain types of cancers, like stomach and intestinal cancer.

Furthermore, the Mediterranean diet introduces essential fatty acids, such as omega 3, omega 6, and omega 9, that combat bad cholesterol and help regulate blood pressure. Omega 3 fats promote blood fluidity and reduce inflammation, thereby lowering the risk of atherosclerotic plaques and associated heart attacks and strokes.

The Mediterranean diet’s incorporation of phenolic substances, carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vegetable oils also contributes to its anti-free radical effects and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and tumors.

In conclusion, the Mediterranean diet is not only a preventive measure against chronic-degenerative diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular and osteoarticular diseases, but it also promotes overall health and well-being. By following this nutritional therapy, individuals can prioritize their bodies’ needs and reap the benefits of a long and healthy life.

