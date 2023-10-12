Unregulated Health Coach Courses Pose Risks to Public Health, Experts Warn

Course Promising a Lucrative Career in Wellness Raises Concerns of Unqualified Professionals

A new course offering individuals the opportunity to turn their passion for wellness into a lucrative profession has caught the attention of many aspiring health enthusiasts. The course, known as a health coach program, claims to provide comprehensive training on everything from developing diets and creating training routines to managing stress and facilitating lifestyle changes. However, experts are cautioning against the potential dangers of seeking advice and guidance from individuals who may not be adequately prepared to address the physical and mental health concerns of their clients.

The proliferation of these online courses and academies, often promoted through social media platforms, has led to concerns among professionals in the field. Giuseppe Russolillo, president of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, warns that individuals who seek guidance from these so-called professionals are putting themselves at risk. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing the intrusion of a professional category that is not officially recognized by the state and warns that these individuals may meddle in matters that are beyond their expertise, potentially causing harm to others’ health.

The lack of a universal definition for coaching, a practice aimed at achieving personal goals, has contributed to the debate surrounding the legitimacy of these programs. Enrique Jurado, founder of D’Arte Human & Business School, explains that coaching is a versatile methodology that can be applied to various areas of life. Yet, the absence of regulation surrounding coaching as a profession has sparked disagreements between coaches and registered psychologists, nutritionists, and trainers.

While coaching training in Spain is not strictly regulated, there are reputable organizations that authenticate courses and academies offering certifications. The Spanish Coaching Association (ASESCO), established in 2000, is the largest and oldest organization in the country that accredits training programs. ASESCO emphasizes the importance of ensuring that coaches meet training requirements, adhere to a code of ethics, and possess proper certification from recognized coaching associations.

Despite efforts to justify coaching as a legitimate profession, skeptics argue that coaching is a methodology rather than a profession, allowing for intrusion into fields such as psychology. Isabel Aranda, a psychologist from the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, expresses concerns about the risks associated with unqualified coaches providing therapy. She highlights the potential harm caused by coaches who lack the necessary knowledge and expertise to handle sensitive psychological issues.

Critics argue that some courses and academies selling coaching programs falsely present coaching as a profession without necessitating prior training. The EnPhorma Health Coaching course, for instance, advertises the ability to work as a comprehensive health coach without requiring nutritionist credentials. However, a spokesperson for the platform asserts that the course purely focuses on promoting healthy lifestyle habits and does not imply that participants will become nutritionists or create diets for others.

The controversy surrounding these coaching programs extends beyond the concerns of unqualified individuals providing healthcare advice. Miguel Ángel Gómez Ruano, an expert in nutrition, denounces the courses as scams that deceive both patients seeking professional help and individuals paying for the course itself. As the popularity of health coaching programs continues to rise, it becomes increasingly critical for individuals to exercise caution and ensure they receive proper guidance from qualified professionals in the field.

