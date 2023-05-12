Unripe or Ripe Bananas: Which Are Better? The benefits you don’t expect

Is it better to eat unripe or ripe bananas? Surely we’ve all wondered about it, but now we get the answer from the experts.

Tastes are not discussed and certainly some people prefer “green” bananas and others the more ripe, soft and brightly colored ones. However, there are nutritional differences depending on the “life” of the banana.

Besides wanting to eat gods delicious fruitsknowing that what they contain in the various stages of maturation it could be useful to improve our well-being. Of course there is that eat fruitobviously if there are no specific health problems, it can do nothing but good and help the body keep away many diseases.

What nutrients do bananas contain?

These “tropical” fruits, as well as being enjoyed by all ages, are among the most convenient to eat: they don’t drip, they don’t get your hands dirty and you can take them anywhere even without packaging. Let’s not forget that bananas are also perfect when cooked: in desserts, in savory, caramelized recipes, or to make delicious ice creams.

They also contain numerous beneficial substances that we could summarize in this list:

Magnesium (about 27 mg/100 gr.), a substance that helps energy metabolism and protein synthesis, protects the muscles and the nervous system as well as the bones;

(about 22 mg/100 gr.) also involved in the balance and health of bones and teeth and even the brain;

(about 8.7 mg/100 gr.) known to help the immune system, contribute to skin health, and have an antioxidant action;

(about 0.6 mg/100 gr.) essential vitamin for numerous functions of the organism and for hormonal balance;

(about 3 mcg/100 gr.) essential to protect the visual functions and many others of the organism.

Unripe Bananas Vs Ripe Bananas: Which Should You Choose?

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, those who prefer unripe bananas probably not bothered by bitter taste and by the more “fibrous” consistency of the fruit in an initial stage of ripening. Ripe bananas melt in your mouth and of flavor they are also sweeter.

Flavors aside, though, unripe and ripe bananas offer different amounts of beneficial substancesand therefore we could direct our choice according to the need.

The banana acerbic they offer that certain experience to the taste buds because contain a smaller amount of simple sugars , and consequently they are more digestible; also extensive damage sense of satiety and therefore are preferred by those on a diet.

they offer that certain experience to the taste buds because , and consequently they are more digestible; also extensive damage and therefore are preferred by those on a diet. The banana mature I am more sugary but still more digestible than unripe ones and more assimilable by the body. They also offer a higher amount of antioxidants.

All that remains is to choose your favorite banana based on your nutritional and taste needs.

