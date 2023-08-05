Unsuccessful vaccination education of the BZgA – health check

Herpes zoster, shingles, is a highly unpleasant disease that can be very painful, sometimes requiring hospital treatment and, in rare cases, fatal. It is triggered by chickenpox viruses, which remained inactive in the body after the chickenpox illness and were reactivated by a weakening of the immunity. Older people are particularly affected, but children can also become ill.

The number of hospital cases has steadily increased in recent years. In 2019, before Corona, the previous high was reached with a good 27,000 cases. Hospital cases fell during the pandemic, presumably not as a result of fewer illnesses, but because inpatient treatment was limited during this time and those affected probably remained more often in outpatient care. The number of deaths, on the other hand, continued to rise. In 2021, 131 deaths as a result of herpes zoster were reported in the cause of death statistics, compared to 111 in 2020 and 108 in 2019.

There are also vaccines against herpes zoster. Vaccination with the inactivated vaccine is considered to be very effective, but is also quite reactogenic, and pain at the injection site is particularly common. The BZgA is right to advertise the vaccination that has been recommended by the STIKO since 2018 and is still little used, but not quite correctly. She writes that 92% of those vaccinated are not ill within four years of the vaccination.

With this information one asks oneself involuntarily: And how many of the unvaccinated are not ill during this time? And do 8% of those vaccinated really get sick in four years? After all, the disease is not that common. The RKI assumes more than 300,000 cases per year, i.e. more than 1.2 million in four years, but less than 8% of the population. So what’s the deal with the 92%? At the RKI you can read: “The effectiveness for protection against herpes zoster is 92% from the age of 50 and for protection against post-herpetic neuralgia 82%”. There are exactly the data that the BZgA calls. But vaccination effectiveness is about the relative risk reduction of vaccinated versus unvaccinated, not the number who did not get sick after vaccination. Significantly more than 92% of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated were not ill during this period.

The basic statement on the side of the BZgA that the vaccination protects well against the disease is correct, but the specific justification is wrong. You should correct that when you have a chance.