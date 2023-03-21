Dynamo Camp will be in communication with the fundraising campaign “Dynamo Camp brings Dynamo Recreational Therapy® in the cities”, with joint number 45595. The goal is to help offer free Dynamo® Recreational Therapy programs to children and young people with serious or chronic pathologies in the Dynamo City Camps in 2023.

The campaign aims to help implement programs and Dynamo City Camps in 2023 in Florence, Rome and Naples.

All programs are structured according to the model of Dynamo® Recreational Therapy, which has the objective of recreation and entertainment, but also and above all to be a stimulus to one’s abilities, to renew the self confidence and hopecon benefits on quality of life.

This is the impact of Dynamo Camp since 2007: 87,495 children with serious illnesses and their families have enjoyed the programs Dynamo Recreational Therapy, aimed at recreation and entertainment but above all to regain confidence and hope. More than 75 pathologies are hosted, and the Dynamo Camp network is made up of 97 hospitals and 85 parents’ or pathology associations throughout Italy. The Dynamo community today includes, together with 87,495 children and families, 10,533 volunteers, 157,000 donors, 210,000 contacts in the database.

Dynamo Camp is located at Limestre in the province of Pistoia, in an oasis of over 900 hectares affiliated to the WWF, Dynamo Oasisand is part of SeriousFun Children’s Network of camps founded in 1988 by Paul Newman and active all over the world.

How to participate

Enough to participate in the collection send an SMS or call the solidarity number 45595 from a landline. The value of the donation will be 2 euros for each SMS sent from WINDTRE, TIM, Vodafone, iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce, Tiscali mobile phones. It will be 5 or 10 euros for calls from a TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb and Tiscali landline and, again for the landline, 5 euros from TWT, Convergenze, PosteMobile.

Dynamo Camp’s experience over the years revealed an enormous need on the part of families with children with serious illnesses to receive ongoing support in their cities, in addition to the “opportunity” of the Camp. Dynamo City Camps are born with the aim of respond more and more promptly to local needs of these families, offering free Dynamo Recreational Therapy programs® directly in their cities, throughout the year, thus expanding both the number of children welcomed and the types of pathologies hosted, with effects on quality of life of children with pathologies and their families caregiver .

The recipients of the fundraising project are children aged 6 to 17, with serious and chronic pathologies, whose sociality and life are often limited by the condition of the disease and by the structures of non-inclusive societies and not accessible to all. I am children with oncological, neurological, low-functioning autism, rare diseases, behavioral disorders, children with complex medical-welfare needs, to be requested increasingly important the need for competent and specialized staff e a staff to child ratio of 2 to 1.

Dynamo Camp’s goal is to deliver sick children the chance Of “just being a kid”through an experience of fun and carefree activities with peers, and in cases of more serious pathologies to offer “Life Opportunities” to children who have almost no motor skills, the possibility of communication linked to external devices or limited life expectancies.