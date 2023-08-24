Home » Until Friday intense heat, 19 cities with the red dot – Healthcare
Health

Until Friday intense heat, 19 cities with the red dot – Healthcare

by admin
Until Friday intense heat, 19 cities with the red dot – Healthcare

The intense heat and sultriness will last until Friday. Today there are 17 cities with the red dot, tomorrow they will be 19 and from Saturday, thanks to a cyclone arriving from northern Europe, temperatures will slowly begin to drop and the maximum alert for heat waves will concern 16 urban centers of the 27 monitored by the Bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health.


There is maximum heat risk for the entire population, from today until Saturday, for Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Venice, Verona. To these cities, today and tomorrow will be added Milan, Naples, Genoa, Turin and Viterbo, which on August 26 will pass to the yellow dot (pre-alert state).


Orange dot today, i.e. hot risk for the fragile population, for 4 cities: Ancona, Bari, Campobasso and Messina. Tomorrow there will be 3 (Ancona, Messina and Palermo) and the day after tomorrow only one (Palermo).


In a state of pre-alert until Saturday Catania, breaking latest news and Reggio Calabria. Added to these today are Cagliari, Civitavecchia (also in yellow tomorrow) and Palermo.


Finally, on Friday the only city with the green dot (no danger) will be Cagliari, while on Saturday Civitavecchia will also be added.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Warriors general talks about Clay’s comeback countdown to Curry: his training hit rate is extremely high

You may also like

Company Representations Dr. Alessandro Dessi’ / Ministry of...

New Study reveals how images of food intensify...

High pressure? With this exercise it will no...

Sisifemia: The Dangerous Obsession of Workplace Perfectionism

G20 Health meeting organized by India

Eating Disorders: Exploring the Relationship Between Other Diseases...

Prostate cancer, is PSA enough for screening?

Celebrity Singer Carlos ‘La Mona’ Jiménez Hospitalized with...

How does land registry change houses, agricultural land...

The Impact of Stress on Memory and Cognition:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy