Until Friday intense heat, 19 cities with the red dot – Healthcare

The intense heat and sultriness will last until Friday. Today there are 17 cities with the red dot, tomorrow they will be 19 and from Saturday, thanks to a cyclone arriving from northern Europe, temperatures will slowly begin to drop and the maximum alert for heat waves will concern 16 urban centers of the 27 monitored by the Bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health.





There is maximum heat risk for the entire population, from today until Saturday, for Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Venice, Verona. To these cities, today and tomorrow will be added Milan, Naples, Genoa, Turin and Viterbo, which on August 26 will pass to the yellow dot (pre-alert state).





Orange dot today, i.e. hot risk for the fragile population, for 4 cities: Ancona, Bari, Campobasso and Messina. Tomorrow there will be 3 (Ancona, Messina and Palermo) and the day after tomorrow only one (Palermo).





In a state of pre-alert until Saturday Catania, breaking latest news and Reggio Calabria. Added to these today are Cagliari, Civitavecchia (also in yellow tomorrow) and Palermo.





Finally, on Friday the only city with the green dot (no danger) will be Cagliari, while on Saturday Civitavecchia will also be added.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

