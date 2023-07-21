Home » until Saturday 22 weather still unstable, yellow alert. The critical areas
until Saturday 22 weather still unstable, yellow alert. The critical areas

until Saturday 22 weather still unstable, yellow alert. The critical areas

VENICE – The Decentralized Functional Center of the Civil Protection of the Veneto Region has issued a notice in which it declares conditions of instability starting from…

VENICE – The Decentralized Functional Center of the Civil Protection of the Veneto Region has issued a notice in which it declares conditions of instability starting from the afternoon/evening of today, Thursday 20 July, especially in the mountain and foothill areas, less probable but not entirely excluded also in the plain, especially in the late evening and in the south-western sectors. Tomorrow, Friday 21 July and until the evening of Saturday 22 July, weather conditions are forecast at times unstable with probable scattered and intermittent showers and thunderstorms. Local intense phenomena will be possible (heavy showers, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind).

Hydrogeological criticality is expected, establishing the status of Warning (Yellow Alert), from midnight today, 20 July 2023, to 6 pm on Saturday 22 July, for the basins: Alto Piave (BL), Piave Pedemontano (BL-TV), Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone (VI-BL-TV-VR), Adige-Garda and Monti Lessini (VR), Po, Fissero-Tartaro-CanalBianco and Basso Adige (RO-VR), Basso Brenta – Bacchiglione (PD-VI-VR-VE-TV), Basso Piave – Sile and lagoon drainage basin (VE-TV-PD), Livenza – Lemene and Tagliamento (VE-TV).

