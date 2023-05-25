Until the end of June, patients can still report to around 20 clinics nationwide to avoid chronic pain: an outpatient therapy program from a scientific study makes this possible

Berlin – Avoid chronic pain and take part in a study! Sign up now!

Until the end of June in particular, patients can still contact around 20 clinics and practices that are currently offering a special outpatient therapy program (“PAIN2.0”) for people with recurring pain as part of a nationwide scientific study. This is pointed out by the German Pain Society, which, as a scientific and medical specialist society, coordinates the health care research project nationwide, which is funded from public funds.

“Register now if you want to be there as a pain patient,” says Thomas Isenberg, Managing Director of the German Pain Society. A tailor-made outpatient ten-week short-term program is currently available nationwide at around 20 partner locations of the German Pain Society, which is carried out part-time in the event of recurring pain can. “Prevention of chronic pain is also necessary and possible on an outpatient basis,” emphasizes Isenberg. The new program of the study is particularly useful if the pain has not yet become chronic.

The PAIN2.0 project closes an important gap in care, because the chronification of pain has progressed unnecessarily far in many patients. Unfortunately, patients still often wander for years through the jungle of the healthcare system until they receive help and access to special pain therapy.

PAIN2.0 is a nationwide scientific care study that is funded by the innovation fund of the joint federal committee (funding code 01NVF20023) over three years with around 7 million euros.

The more than 20 centers that have been recruiting patients to participate since January 2023 until mostly the end of June 2022 can be found online at or by email to [email protected]