Until when does it make sense?

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular garden shrubs and effortlessly beautify any garden with their flowers. But as soon as the flowers begin to fade, many gardeners ask themselves what to do with them: should you cut off faded hydrangeas or leave them? This depends on the timing.

In order to enjoy a long flowering period, faded hydrangea flowers can be trimmed during the growing season. This encourages the formation of new buds and the plant flowers more profusely than ever before. However, this maintenance measure is limited in time. In the following lines we will explain when you should no longer cut off faded flowers and what role the cutting groups play in this.

Cut off faded hydrangeas: makes sense or not?

In summer we all want a beautiful and well-kept garden. But as soon as the first blossoms of our favorite summer flowers fade, the beautiful landscape becomes somehow sad. Withered flowers are not the prettiest sight. And now comes the question: can you remove the faded flowers to make the garden vital again? The short answer is yes. But it depends.

Spring is the best time to prune hydrangeas. Every hobby gardener should know that. At this point, the dried flower umbels are removed, thereby promoting new growth.

But what about the summer cut? In summer, during the growing season, you can only cut off the faded flowers. This promotes the healthy growth of the plant. This measure can make the flowering even more lush, since the hydrangea does not invest its energy in seed formation, but in root and bud formation.

So during the flowering period from June to September, it makes sense to remove the faded hydrangea flowers to allow the shrub to grow healthy and vigorous. Things are different in autumn.

Until when can you cut hydrangeas in summer?

Regularly removing faded flowers from hydrangeas throughout the growing season will keep the plant nice and clean and conserve the energy to produce new flowers. For pruning group 1 hydrangeas, it is very important to keep the final blooms intact. You can trim the shrubs throughout the flowering period if necessary, but listen im August or at the latest at the beginning of autumn. Leaving the buds in place will act as a frost protector for the new buds. Only cut off these last dried umbels in spring, around February or March, when there is less risk of severe frost. The buds can be successfully protected from late frost with some garden fleece.

Properly remove faded leaves

If you want to remove a few withered hydrangea flowers in summer, there are a few things you should pay attention to. Cutting not only at the wrong time, but in the wrong way can do more harm than good. How to do it right:

Start with sharp rose scissors that are regularly sanitized to prevent disease transmission. Grab the faded umbel and follow the stem to the next formed pair of leaves. You should see small buds in the crease between the leaf and the stem. Cut the stem about an inch above the new buds. Do this with caution. If the buds are accidentally removed, no new flowers can develop.

Even better than pruning is bursting out the faded blooms. As a result, the plant regenerates faster. Simply snap off the blossoms with your fingernail and break them out. This stimulates flowering again in summer.

Does the editing group still play a role?

Anyone who has not planted a hydrangea for the first time knows for sure that hydrangeas can be divided into two cutting groups. Pruning Group 1 hydrangeas are:

Farmhouse hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla) Plate hydrangea (Hydrangea serrata) Climbing hydrangea (Hydrangea petiolaris) Velvet hydrangea (Hydrangea sargentiana) Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia)

With these species, it is crucial that you only cut off the withered umbels in spring and not after flowering. They serve as protection against frosty temperatures and should remain on the shrub over the winter. If some flowers have withered in summer, you can remove them, cutting off just below the umbel and above the first pair of leaves that have developed.

Pruning group 2 hydrangeas are only the snowball hydrangea and panicle hydrangea. These species bloom on this year’s wood and are more likely to have a second bloom in the fall. With these species, you can regularly remove wilted flowers in the summer to prolong the flowering period. This does not harm the plant, but it is still advisable to leave the last flowers on the bush in order to protect the hydrangea from frost in winter.

Withered hydrangeas in a pot: what to do

Hydrangeas of pruning group 1, among other things, are cultivated in the pot. The same rules apply as for garden hydrangeas. Cut off or clip off faded umbels during the vegetation period, leave on from the end of August. The pruning takes place in early spring.