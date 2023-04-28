Untraceable amoxicillin, appeal by pediatricians to Aifa

Amoxicillin is one of the most used antibiotics in children and yet since last November finding it in pharmacies has been a feat. A situation that “is increasingly leading to the prescription of inappropriate therapeutic alternatives, with the increased risk of adverse effects and reactions”, but also of worsening the emergency of resistant super bacteria. The alarm was sounded by the paediatricians of the ACP (Pediatrician Cultural Association) who, with the support of Sip (Italian Society of Pediatrics) and Fimp (Italian Federation of Paediatricians), wrote to the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa “so that activate appropriate initiatives to make up for the shortage of essential medicines”.

First choice for the most common infectious pathologies

“If starting from 2021 the shortage of amoxicillin concerned some formulations for hospital use, as also recognized by Aifa, for some months – the paediatricians report – the shortage at a territorial level concerns all the formulations” of this antibiotic, “as a phenomenon cyclical in some situations, chronic in others.It is a serious and serious problem – specialists warn – and not only for pediatric primary care.This antibiotic is in fact the first choice for all the most common infectious pathologies, such as also indicated by the World Health Organization and all relevant international guidelines.This is because it is low cost, it is effective and well tolerated, it has low risks of adverse effects and above all it contributes to the control of antibiotic resistance, of which the Italy has the sad record in Europe, together with Spain. Resistance to antibiotics, we remember, is environmental and not individual: the risk is not only for the single individual, but for the whole community”.

Why is it unobtainable?

But why is amoxicillin unobtainable? “Probably because of its low price, which does not encourage the pharmaceutical industry to produce it,” speculate the doctors. Yet, they warn, the shortage of amoxicillin forces us to resort to alternative antibiotics to the detriment of safety.

“It happens, for example, for the treatment of pharyngotonsillitis from Sbea, group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus, otitis and bacterial pneumonia, target infections for the use of amoxicillin and where each therapeutic alternative represents an inappropriate choice”, specify the pediatricians. Which also pose the problem of antibiotic resistance: “Let’s think of the strains of Escherichia Coli, increasingly resistant to amoxicillin-clavulanic acid, more and more improperly used today in the Italian pediatric context. This – they recall – despite the fact that in the recent past Aifa itself rightly underlined the lack of use of amoxicillin, also documented during the lockdown, strongly recommending that the prescription be directed towards this antibiotic where indicated”.

Requirements dictated by availability

“For several months though – he says Stephanie Manetti, ACP president – paediatricians are forced to do exactly the opposite, since the prescriptive choice cannot be dictated by appropriateness, but by the availability of pharmacies. We are adapting to an increasingly chronic and widespread shortage, even during the current epidemic of streptococcal infections which in turn has exacerbated the problem of scarce availability and prescribing inappropriateness, with the risk of finding ourselves faced with increasingly difficult suppurative complications to be treated, as already reported by some pediatric hospital wards”.