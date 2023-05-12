Home » Unvaccinated teachers suspended, but absent due to illness: they will receive unpaid salaries
Health

Unvaccinated teachers suspended, but absent due to illness: they will receive unpaid salaries

Unvaccinated teachers suspended, but absent due to illness: they will receive unpaid salaries
Judgment

The Ministry of Education and Merit is obliged to pay “suspended” salaries to teachers who had been placed on leave for not having received the Covid-19 vaccine, but who were absent for health reasons.

This news was reported by the Rimini edition of The Rest of the Pugwhich cited the labor judge’s ruling on the lawsuit filed by four high school teachers who had been placed on leave without pay according to the rules aimed at containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic because they were not vaccinated.

However, since these teachers were actually on sick leave, the judge ruled in their favor, ruling that, being absent from the workplace, “they did not pose a risk to anyone’s health.”

Consequently, the judge deemed the suspension measure illegitimate and ordered the schools and the Ministry to pay the previously “frozen” salaries.

Vaccination obligation and verification

We recall the legislation regarding verification procedures, underlining that the vaccination obligation is no longer in force.

Here are the absences that (indicated by the three notes from the Ministry of 7 December, 17 December and 20 December 2021 respectively) for which the Headmaster is not expected to implement the verification procedures.

Note dated December 7, 2021:

School personnel whose employment relationship is suspended, as in the case of out-of-service placement, leave of any kind, maternity or parental leave

Note dated December 17, 2021

  • out of tenure, command, leave for family reasons, administrative mandate, infirmity, maternity leave, paternity leave, for research doctorates, disciplinary and precautionary suspension
  • conditions of illness, provided for by current legislation and certified by the competent health authorities, which determine temporary or permanent unfitness for work.
Note dated December 20, 2021

  • towards those who do not carry out their work performance in schools because they work for another administration or body, or because they benefit from leave or leave that involve full or continuous abstention from work activities at school. reasons of assistance and/or family care or personal reasons already referred to in the previous notes
  • The verification procedures will not be carried out even for those who are in conditions of illness, provided for by current legislation and certified by the competent health authorities, which determine temporary or permanent unfitness for work.

