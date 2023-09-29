Cardiovascular Diseases Remain Leading Cause of Death in Italy and Worldwide

Milan, Italy – At a recent meeting organized by Sanofi, experts highlighted the pressing issue of cardiovascular diseases as the primary cause of mortality not only in Italy but also around the globe. This gathering, titled “Taking early action against cholesterol: how important is the time factor to protect yourself from cardiovascular risks,” aimed to shed light on the rampant misinformation surrounding this critical health concern.

Despite significant advancements in medical science, cardiovascular diseases continue to claim countless lives, accounting for a staggering number of deaths annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths. In Italy, this statistic is particularly concerning, as cardiovascular diseases consistently top the mortality charts.

The meeting in Milan served as a platform for distinguished experts and healthcare professionals to discuss the imperative need for early action against cholesterol. Elevated cholesterol levels are a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. Recognizing the significance of timely interventions and accurate information, Sanofi orchestrated this event to mobilize efforts in combating these life-threatening conditions.

During the meeting, attendees addressed the prevalent misinformation surrounding cardiovascular diseases, focusing primarily on cholesterol-related risks. “There is a dire need to raise awareness and dispel misconceptions regarding cardiovascular health,” emphasized Dr. Laura Rossi, a renowned cardiologist, who presented her latest research on the topic at the conference. “Educating the general public about the significance of early interventions and effective management strategies can make a profound impact in reducing mortality rates.”

Experts highlighted the importance of adopting a holistic approach towards cardiovascular health, encompassing regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, and following prescribed medication regimens. “Cardiovascular diseases are largely preventable, and early action can significantly reduce the impact of these conditions,” said Dr. Giovanni Bianchi, an esteemed researcher in the field. “Timely diagnosis, coupled with lifestyle modifications and appropriate medical treatments, can save lives.”

Sanofi, a leading global healthcare company, has consistently championed the cause of cardiovascular health and has initiated several campaigns worldwide to raise awareness and educate communities about the risks and prevention of these diseases. Their commitment to collaborative research and development of advanced therapies has contributed significantly to improving patient outcomes.

As the meeting in Milan concluded, attendees stressed the importance of disseminating accurate information and debunking myths surrounding cardiovascular health. With the continued efforts of pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, and the general public, it is hoped that cardiovascular diseases will be increasingly recognized as preventable conditions and that effective interventions will lead to a decline in mortality rates globally.

In the battle against cardiovascular diseases, knowledge, early action, and united efforts will be critical to protect individuals and communities from this silent killer.

