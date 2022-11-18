Home Health «Up to 1800 patients for each doctor»
«Up to 1800 patients for each doctor»

«Up to 1800 patients for each doctor»

“The shortage of general practitioners is first and foremost a national problem”. This was said on Thursday 17 November by Dr Stefano Formentinihealth director of Ulss 2, when asked about the lack of general practitioners in the Marca area.

«For now we are managing the individual situations one by one, I must say that we have not encountered any particular emergencies but we are paying the utmost attention and indeed, we are asking for even more collaboration from the Association of General Practitioners with targeted actions on individual clinics in difficulty . For our part, we have raised the maximum number of patients: each general practitioner will be able to have up to 1800, then we just have to hope that new personnel will enter service as soon as possible to also cope with the retirements expected in the coming months”.

