The training for pharmaceutical technical assistants is to be restructured and weighted

In the future, PTAs are to be better trained to advise customers in the pharmacy about medicines, medical products and general health issues such as nutritional tips. As a result, they can also take on more responsibility in the pharmacy. The training continues to last two years and is completed with a state examination. Apprentices who started their training before this reform continue and complete it according to the previous regulations.

In addition, a further revision of the healthcare professions is planned. This should also clarify the question of whether and to what extent school fees will be abolished.

Why is PTA training being revised?

The profession of pharmaceutical technical assistant was first regulated by law in 1968. The focus was on supporting the pharmacist, primarily for work in the laboratory and with the formulation. Over the years, however, the tasks in the pharmacies have changed. “Today, patients expect good advice and competent information about medicines in their pharmacy,” said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

With the reform, we are modernizing the training – geared to the requirements of everyday pharmacists.

The new training for anesthesia technical assistants and surgical technical assistants

ATA and OTA work alongside physicians and other professionals in the surgical and anesthesiology departments of hospitals and outpatient facilities. So far, there has been no nationwide uniform training for ATAs and OTAs. That should change now:

“We are finally tackling what the federal states have been demanding for over 10 years and are creating uniform regulations for the training of anesthesia and surgical assistants for the first time,” said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. In the new, nationally regulated training, the trainees receive important skills in dealing safely with patients in a very sensitive working environment. For example, you will learn how to properly handle medicines, medical products and other medical devices. You will also learn how to carry out independent tasks in medical diagnostics and therapy or to assist doctors in anesthesia and surgery.

The training should last three years. It consists of a theoretical part and practical lessons as well as practical training in hospitals and in suitable outpatient facilities. The trainees conclude with a state examination; this means that your degree is also state-recognized. They should also receive appropriate remuneration. In order to start an apprenticeship, an intermediate school certificate or at least two years of completed vocational training after a secondary school certificate is required. The training for ATA and OTA is completed with a state examination and is therefore also state-recognized.

Both draft bills stipulate that the Bundesrat must approve the laws.