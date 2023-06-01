Up to ten years in prison for multi-million dollar corona subsidy fraud

News about Corona from June 1, 2023

Up to ten years imprisonment for millionaires Corona– Subsidy fraud

Thursday, June 1, 4:41 p.m.: According to the Hamburg Regional Court, a gang of fraudsters had more than three million euros in Corona aid paid out by the state in 2021. The court sentenced five defendants to prison terms, some of them long, on Thursday. The main defendant received ten years in prison, two other defendants seven and five years. They were found guilty of 80 counts of commercial and gang subsidy fraud. According to the public prosecutor’s office, they applied for a total of around 12.5 million euros between April and October 2021. The court ordered the confiscation of the proceeds of the crime of a good three million euros.

Another defendant, who worked as an accountant for the gang, was sentenced to eight years in prison for aiding and abetting. The 48-year-old was also given a three-year professional ban. The 32-year-old wife of the main defendant also received a suspended sentence of two years for aiding and abetting. With the penalties, the court sometimes stayed well below the demands of the public prosecutor’s office. According to the presiding judge, Malte Hansen, the suspects acted intentionally, as can be seen from tapped telephone calls. The approach is likely to significantly endanger the economic order. The accused are said to have bought unprofitable shelf, sham and service companies and committed the crimes with the help of straw men.

The 34-year-old boss of the gang made statements in the process, as Hansen explained. However, he based his statement on the documents. His explanation was unconvincing and not marked by remorse. A 24-year-old co-accused admitted almost everything, but only testified in general, late and according to the documents. He didn’t want to answer questions. That didn’t help his credibility, Hansen said. He received seven years imprisonment. A 23-year-old co-accused only testified after knowledge of the file situation. The court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The court justified the high sentence of eight years for the accountant with the necessary general prevention. The penalty should act as a deterrent. The 48-year-old held a key position. Accountants, lawyers and tax advisors can be expected to act fundamentally honestly. Only the accused woman accepted the chamber’s remorse. Therefore, the court suspended her two-year prison sentence on probation. However, the 32-year-old has to do 100 community service hours.

Lawsuit against repayments of corona aid

Tuesday, May 30, 7:39 p.m.: A company from the Ebersberg district is suing against the repayment of Corona emergency aid. The Munich Administrative Court confirmed receipt of the lawsuit on Tuesday. This is not only directed against the repayment of aid – in the specific case, according to the lawsuit, it is about 15,000 euros – but also against the online procedure with which reclaims are to be determined.

On the one hand, the plaintiff argues that it was not clear when the application was made that personnel costs should not be taken into account, as the law firm Steinbock & Partner, which represented him, explained. On the other hand, it was not possible in the said online procedure to provide correct information from his point of view.

The Mittelstandsverband BVMW Bayern welcomed the lawsuit. He expects that the review procedures in Bavaria will have to be relaunched, said the association’s policy officer, Achim von Michel. “That’s why we’re asking the state government to immediately suspend the re-registration process.”

The Ministry of Economics initially did not comment on the content of the complaint. This is not there yet, it said. However, there is no doubt as to the legality of the procedure.

The test procedures have been running since winter. In the first few months of the pandemic, the federal government and the Free State had paid out around 2.2 billion euros at short notice to compensate for impending liquidity bottlenecks and prevent insolvencies. When applying, companies and the self-employed estimated how severe their liquidity bottlenecks would be in the next three months. This should now be checked and overpaid money should be reclaimed.

Loud, colourful, happy – hundreds of thousands celebrate the Carnival of Cultures

Monday, May 29, 3:49 p.m.: Colorful costumes, the sound of drums, exuberant dancing on the streets – after a three-year break due to corona, the Carnival of Cultures is back. Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated in Berlin-Kreuzberg on the Pentecost weekend under blue skies and bright sunshine. According to the organizers, around 550,000 people watched the carnival parade alone – the highlight of the four-day festival. “It was an all-round successful festival with a euphoric mood,” said spokeswoman Christiane Dramé on Monday.

There was a dense crowd along the route from Kreuzberg to Neukölln. At times, the police had to close several subway stations, including Hallesche Tor, Mehringdamm and Hermannplatz, so that certain places would not get too crowded. According to their own statements, the police accompanied the festival with around 1,300 emergency services. A police spokeswoman spoke on Monday of a “largely peaceful and trouble-free course”.

Charges brought against Andrea Tandler in mask affair

Monday, May 29, 11:03 a.m.: In the course of the mask affair in Bavaria, the public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against Andrea Tandler, the daughter of the former CSU General Secretary Gerold Tandler. A spokeswoman for the Munich public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that charges were being raised on suspicion of tax evasion. “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and Bayerischer Rundfunk had previously reported.

Tandler and her business partner N. were arrested in January on the basis of arrest warrants from the Munich district court and have been in custody since then. After the Munich I Regional Court, the Munich Higher Regional Court (OLG) also dismissed the two accused’s complaints as unfounded in April.

Tandler is said to have received commissions in the millions for arranging mask shops at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Last year it became known that they were being investigated, among other things, because of an initial suspicion of trade tax fraud.

Flu cases are increasing almost 20-fold in Brandenburg

Monday, May 29, 10:38 am: In the past flu season, there were almost 20 times more cases in Brandenburg than in the previous season – when there were still comprehensive corona protection measures. From the beginning of October 2022 to mid-May this year, 13,386 influenza infections were reported, the Ministry of Health announced in Potsdam on Saturday. In contrast, there were only 715 reported cases in the 2021/2022 flu season, and only 37 in the previous season. 6032 cases were registered in the 2018/2019 flu season before Corona.

Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) was not surprised by the drastic increase. “During the corona pandemic, many people were protected from the virus by wearing masks and other infection control measures,” she said. “The lack of contact with viruses can also mean that immunity is less pronounced.” This time, however, the flu outbreak started unusually early in autumn 2022, and the respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) were also very active. Nonnemacher recommended a flu shot starting in October.

New recommendation: no coronaVaccination more for children and young people

Saturday, May 27, 4:25 p.m.: In view of the weakened pandemic situation, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) no longer recommends corona vaccination for healthy infants, children and adolescents. No further booster vaccinations are recommended for healthy adults up to the age of 59 and pregnant women – but they should have achieved basic immunity. People over 60, on the other hand, should get an annual booster. This is what the renewed recommendations for the Stiko Covid 19 vaccination, which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published on Thursday, provide.

With the innovations, Stiko is including the Covid-19 vaccination in its general vaccination recommendations for 2023. So far, the committee had made separate Covid 19 vaccination recommendations during the pandemic, which were repeatedly adapted. The current step can be seen as a kind of transition from pandemic to normal mode. The Stiko at the RKI had already presented the recommendations at the end of April. The draft decision was then sent to the federal states and specialist groups.

In addition to people over the age of 60, the booster recommendation also applies to residents of care facilities and people with certain previous illnesses from the age of six months, as well as to people who work in medicine and care and therefore have an increased risk of infection. Family members and close contacts of people for whom the vaccination is unlikely to have a protective effect should also receive further booster vaccinations. The preferred time is autumn, as known from the flu vaccination. This is to prevent serious illnesses.

