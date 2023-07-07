Upcycling old porcelain: beautiful outdoor crafts

Why should you throw away your old china? Upcycling old porcelain is a wonderful way to create something beautiful and colorful. We give you some simple ideas for the garden in this post!

Make your own teacup bird feeder out of old porcelain

Make your own teacup bird feeder in just a few steps! All you need is a teacup, saucer, glue and string to hang!

Here’s what you need to make your own teacup bird feeder:

an old teacup and saucer hot glue or ceramic glue string bird seed a hanger for a bird feeder

How to make the cute garden craft from old china:

First, glue the teacup to the saucer. Apply a line of glue to the teacup, from the rim to the bottom, just opposite the handle. Then hold the teacup by the handle and push it into the saucer. Make sure that the cup is in the back half of the saucer so that the birdseed can “spill out” in front of the cup. Both the craft glue and the clear silicone glue need to be nice and thick. Glue usually takes an hour or two to dry completely. Simply tie a piece of string around the handle and hang from a tree or bird feeder. First, cut three long pieces of string, about half a meter long. Tie all three strands together at one end, then glue the knot to the bottom of the saucer, right in the middle. Be sure to pull the three strands apart a little before gluing the knot.

Then pull all three strands to the sides of the saucer, making sure they are spaced as evenly as possible. Glue these strands to the saucer near the rim. If you’d like, you can use a dot of hot glue to temporarily attach the string to the saucer and hold it in place while the glue dries. The hot glue will hold the string in place fairly firmly, but you can also use ceramic glue. Once the glue on the saucer has dried, take the three strands of twine and fold them together over the teacup to support the weight of the cup and saucer. Align the three strands so that the saucer hangs perfectly level, then tie the three strands together in a knot over the teacup. Hang your teacup bird feeder outside now! Hang it from a tree or bird feeder and add more string if you want it to hang lower. Once the teacup is hanging, add some bird seed, then sit back and enjoy the birds!

Upcycling old porcelain: designing an old teapot as a flower pot in the garden

What you need:

Teapot Your choice of flowers, compost and gravel or small stones for drainage. A drill, goggles and gloves.

How to make your own porcelain flower pot:

Prepare your area. Make sure you are in a well-lit room as drilling requires caution. Drill drainage holes in the bottom of the tea kettle. You need to drill small holes to allow the water to drain. Before we drill we need to mark a hole where we need to drill.

Note: Most home improvement stores have a drill specially designed for drilling holes in ceramic or tile.

You then need to add some gravel to the bottom of your teacups for drainage. Once the bottom of the cup is no longer visible, cover the gravel with compost. Now it’s time to plant the flowers and this is where things get really dirty! Take them out of the container and pull out the roots. Plant the flowers in the teapot. Choose flowers that can be matched to the colors of the teapot. Add more compost to ensure the teapot is full. The narrow opening at the top can make it difficult to get the plant in and even more difficult to then fill it with soil. But with a little effort everything will be done right. It’s so easy to upcycle old porcelain.

Making garden artificial flowers from old porcelain plates

Porcelain plates can be so pretty, even if they are old. Instead of making a colorful craft in the garden, why throw them away? Colorful flowers from old porcelain plates – try this exciting DIY idea for the garden!

What you need:

At least 3 old china plates: dinner plate, salad plate (or bowl), a center piece 1 tube silicone sealant, clear, for outside drill cloth rag galvanized tubing for the post

Methods for making porcelain artificial flowers in the garden:

STEP 1: Drill.

First you drill the largest plate. Porcelain plates are quite easy to drill and rarely break. Drilling takes some practice, but you can do it! Much easier than glass which can be very delicate.

Instructions for drilling a plate:

For this phase of the process you will need:

Cordless Drill Round Diamond Drill 2-Pack Machine Screws

Drill the large dinner plate ONLY. You can glue on the other parts of your artificial garden flower. Use hot glue or ceramic glue that fixes them perfectly. It would be safe if you poke your plate under cold water. A lot of heat is generated from the friction against the plate, and the cold water cools the drill bit and prevents the plate from breaking. Use an old tea towel or cloth rag to protect your sink.

IMPORTANT! Turn the plate upside down so you can see the back of the plate. In this concave position, the surface of the plate lies above the bottom of the sink, creating a gap between them. You will notice immediately when you have drilled through the plate without damaging the sink. If you still have concerns, drill into another vessel.

Start with the drill at a 45 degree angle. Hold the side of the drill against the panel. Drill a crescent-shaped indentation. This acts as an anchor to hold the round tip in place while drilling the hole.

STEP 2: Gluing.

Now you can glue the panels together. Press them lightly so they fit snugly and air bubbles escape. Apply a layer of glue around the rim at the bottom of the salad plate. Wait a bit before adding the final center piece. Allow the finished flower head to fully cure for 3 days before attaching to the post and displaying in your garden.

STEP 3: Attaching the porcelain flower

Now attach your artwork to the post. Galvanized conduit may work well for the post. Use a simple hacksaw to cut the post to the desired length, taking into account that approximately 30cm will go into the ground. Using a regular drill bit, drill a hole through the post. You can hold the flower head against the post to mark the position of the drill hole.

IMPORTANT: Use a file to file down the sharp barbs at the exit hole.

Attach the flower head to the post and tighten the nut, but do not overtighten or the pressure will break the plate. Tighten only enough to prevent the plate from rotating on the post. Now you have created a colorful beauty in the garden!

A work of art of old porcelain in the garden

And how about a real piece of colorful art on the side of your garden shed or on an outdoor wall? All you need are china plates of different sizes and colors for the fake flowers, garden hoses for the stems, and hot glue or ceramic glue! It’s so easy to make the garden craft yourself!

Arrange the porcelain plates as desired and glue them one by one to create a meadow with flowers. Apply enough glue and hold each plate for a few minutes until you are sure the glue has dried and the plates are stable. Then cut the garden hoses to the desired length for you to make the stems. Then glue the stems under each flower

