UPDATE on Disney’s NEW Pixar Place Hotel Opening Soon!

Disneyland hotels are seeing some major updates!

Disneyland Hotel

The Disneyland Hotel saw a new tower addition called Discovery Tower which is now a new Disney Vacation Club resort– The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. Paradise Pier Hotel is becoming the all-new Pixar Place Hotel, taking on a whole new theme dedicated to the creative works of Pixar Studios. We recently checked out the new additions to this hotel and here’s what we found!

While the Paradise Pier Hotel has mostly remained open during its transformation, certain areas have closed off temporarily. But many of those locations slowly reopening.

The Paradise Pier Hotel will soon be the Pixar Place Hotel

We stopped by the hotel the other day to check on the updates and we noticed some fun new details! Around the lobby, you can find cute new wall art featuring different Pixar characters and movies. We spotted a playful, chef rat when we walked in!

It’s Remy!

Then you can find this new staircase featuring the Counselors from the movie Soul. There’s even a piano right as you walk up it, talk about perfect Disney details.

The Counselors

We also found a new outside seating area that looks comfy with a view! We especially love the fireplace. It also has an area that looks like it could have a new quick-service dining location when it’s officially open, but we’ll have to wait and see!

New Pixar outdoor seating area

A couple of other outdoor spaces featuring the beloved Pixar ball have been added as well. A big lawn area that reminds us of the Toontown green spaces is here, now with the addition of the Pixar ball.

The Pixar ball

Then walking down a walking path, you can spot the Pixar ball lining the trail as lights.

More Pixar balls!

We love the attention the Pixar ball is getting in this re-theming! It’s part of the beloved beginning of the company and has become an icon. So far the re-theming is super cute and we can’t wait to see it all when it’s done.

