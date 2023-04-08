The news brought by the new WhatsApp update: the innovative user interface is available.

WhatsApp continues to be for many the point of reference in instant messaging and, as such, the application continues to update itself to guarantee the best possible service to all its users. For years now, developers have been making changes to try to make the experience on the app truly incredible.

In recent months, the possibility of unite your groups under the label of a Community; there were then several rumors about possible other additions, such as for example the possibility of making direct purchases in the app (through a special catalog) or new features for video calls, tracing what is seen in Zoom and other devices for group connections and more .

Waiting to find out what news awaits users of the app with the green phone icon in the near future, a new update has arrived that allows you to use a particular interface. Have you seen her? Here are all the details about it.

The new WhatsApp interface brought by the update: here’s the news

According to what is reported by various sites (including tomshw.it) this new one version of the app, the 2.23.8.4, brings several new features to the interface. For some time, users have been asking developers to intervene in this regard, considering how the interface is judged “obsolete”. Responding to the needs of its users, the developers of WhatsApp make navigation in the app much more intuitive with this update, bringing to Android something very similar to what is now seen on the application for iOS devices.

A new bar it will make navigation easier for Android users, especially for those who own a phone with a very large display. The change was made as a matter of practicality loudly requested by Android users, but also to standardize the characteristics of the application, trying as much as possible to reduce the differences between the different platforms.

At the moment, there is no information about the official launch of this new interface, but what is reported demonstrates how the development team is doing really working very hard to meet the requests of the community, trying to make the experience on WhatsApp for users as pleasant as possible. Year after year, the app still continues to surprise, with the aim of still remaining the leader in the sector.