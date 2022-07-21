Apple today released watchOS 8.7, the sixth major update to the watchOS 8 operating system since the September 2021 launch. watchOS 8.6 comes about two months after watchOS 8.6, and the update extends ECG functionality to Mexico.

watchOS ‌8.7 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery power, needs to be on a charger, and needs to be within range of the iPhone.

According to Apple’s release notes, there are no new features in watchOS 8.7, focusing on “improvements” for user voice, as well as bug fixes and security updates.